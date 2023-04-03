 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RBI rate hike to be last in cycle, cuts to come on agenda later this year

Mrigank Dhaniwala
Apr 03, 2023 / 01:35 PM IST

Slower growth and inflation could see the RBI's monetary policy committee laying the groundwork for cuts before long, economists have said. The rate-setting panel will meet from April 3 to April 6

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

The Reserve Bank of India’s rate rise later this week will be the last one of this cycle and the central bank will start preparing the ground for monetary easing later this year, according to economists.

The rate-setting monetary policy committee (MPC) holds its first meeting of the financial year 2023-24 from April 3-6.

“With the turmoil in the global banking system appearing to have eased and inflation still above the RBI’s 2-6 percent target range, we think the MPC will push ahead with a final 25bp hike to the repo rate (to 6.75 percent) at the conclusion of its meeting on Thursday 6th April,” Shilan Shah, Deputy Chief Emerging Markets Economist, Capital Economics, said.

“But growth is set to remain relatively soft and inflation is likely to fall back within target before long. Under those circumstances, we think the RBI could lay the groundwork for cuts before the end of the year and start delivering them in early 2024, a view that the consensus has come around to.”