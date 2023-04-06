 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bloomberg
Apr 06, 2023 / 07:57 AM IST

RBI rate hike a touch-and-go affair, swaps show

India’s rates traders are on the fence about a quarter-point rate hike on Thursday, even though a majority of economists are predicting one.

Policy decisions this week from some of the Reserve Bank of India’s global peers offer a good reason for the split. While Australia’s central bank bolstered the case for global doves by calling a halt to its tightening cycle, its New Zealand counterpart emboldened hawks by opting for a larger-than-expected hike.

The RBI decision comes amid still-elevated inflation and economic growth that’s relatively stable but forecast to slow. Concern over a potential global banking crisis has eased but not gone away, while a rally in oil prices suggests further price pressures.

Here are three charts showing how markets are positioned into the RBI decision: