RBI publishes draft framework for new payment system

The central bank has invited comments on the draft framework from all stakeholders by February 25.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) published draft framework for authorisation of a new pan India umbrella organization for retail payment systems.
The central bank has invited comments on the draft framework from all stakeholders by February 25.At present, National Payments Corporation of IndiaÂ (NPCI) is an umbrella organisation for retail payments systems.
- Click here for Delhi Election Result 2020 Live Updates, News, Views and Analysis
- Click here for full coverage on Delhi Assembly Elections 2020
First Published on Feb 11, 2020 08:05 am