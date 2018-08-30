App
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2018 03:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RBI proposes introduction of varnished currency notes on a trial basis

The central bank announced the move in its annual report, which was released on Wednesday.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has proposed a field trial of varnished notes, a move that will improve durability of notes and lower costs on security printing.

The central bank announced the introduction of varnished notes in its annual report for 2017-2018 released on Wednesday.

"The Reserve Bank has been exploring the feasibility of increasing the life of Indian banknotes. International experience suggests that varnishing of banknotes is expected to increase their life and durability, reduce the banknote replacement requirements and thereby lower the overall security printing expenditure. It is proposed to introduce varnished banknotes on a field trial basis,” the RBI said in the report.

In the financial year 2017-2018, 22.7 billion pieces of banknotes were disposed, an increase from the 12.5 billion pieces disposed the previous year. This rise was due to accelerated processing of specified banknotes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 denominations.

The value of banknotes in circulation has increased 37.7 percent over the year, with about Rs 18, 037 billion in circulation as of March 31, 2018. The value of banknotes in circulation saw a slight increase of 2.1 percent.

Detection of counterfeit notes fell 31.4 percent in 2017-2018 from the previous year. Counterfeit notes detected in the denominations of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 increased by 59.7 and 59.6 percent respectively.
First Published on Aug 30, 2018 03:49 pm

tags #Economy #RBI

