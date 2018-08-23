RBI's Prompt Corrective Action framework could be reviewed, says ICICI chairman

Banks are hoping for a "review" of Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) prompt corrective action (PCA) framework - a measure to check banks' financial health, ICICI bank's chairman said on Thursday.

Girish Chandra Chaturvedi, Chairman, ICICI Bank told Moneycontrol that while PCA continues to be applied in the same spirit, a "review" of the framework might happen.

"Till date, it is there... But a review could happen," he said on the sidelines of India Banking Conclave (IBC) held in New Delhi.

Under the PCA, banks are prohibited from distributing dividends and remitting profits. They are curtailed from expanding their branch networks while maintaining higher provisions. Management compensation and directors' fees are also capped.

Chaturvedi, who is spearheading controversy-hit ICICI Bank said that banks have raised their issues with the government and the regulator.

"We have raised our issues but we are trying to resolve the cases as much as possible within the current framework," he said adding, "... There are things that need to be re-looked at".

Last week Union Minister Piyush Goyal, who until today additionally held the portfolio of Ministry of Finance and Corporate Affairs in the absence of Arun Jaitley, met the chairmen of 11 public sector banks that are under PCA to reassure of all the necessary support.

"Over the next few days we will ensure that the central government gives every possible support to further strengthen the resolve of these banks to come out of PCA framework as quickly as possible," Goyal had told reporters after the meeting.

The banks under PCA include Dena Bank, Allahabad Bank, United Bank of India, Corporation Bank, IDBI Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce and Bank of Maharashtra.

Recently, a senior official from the finance ministry said that banks under PCA have been asked to assess their capital requirements, adopt differentiated banking and sell off non-core assets.

Bankers present at IBC said that RBI needs to relook at various regulatory measures like the February 12th circular which calls for categorising an account as NPA within a day of default and stricter implementation of Basel-III norms.