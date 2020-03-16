RBI Press Conference LIVE: RBI will provide liquidity to Yes Bank, if needed
Live updates on the RBI press conference. The press briefing is expected to begin shortly.
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das is expected to address a press conference shortly today. While the agenda is still unclear, it is widely being speculated that an emergency inter-meeting interest rate cut may be announced in line with global peers as the rapid spread of the deadly coronavirus has triggered heightened risk of deterioration in global growth.
The RBI's regular monetary policy review is scheduled for March 31 to April 3, 2020. Earlier today, the US Federal Reserve slashed key rates for the second time in less than two weeks, bringing it to virtually zero. It also launched a massive $700 billion quantitative easing programme to stave off a potential recession. Central banks of other countries such as England, Australia, New Zealand and the European Union have already cut rates.
In a release dated March 16, the RBI has also advised all banks in the country to devise a strategy and a mechanism to monitor the spread of the coronavirus within their respective organisations.The RBI also said that there is a need for all banks to ensure timely intervention in order to prevent the spread of the infection in the event that a positive case (infected employee) is detected.
Top
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das: Coronavirus outbreak rapidly evolving into a human tragedy. India is not immune to this pandemic, over 100 cases already reported. COVID-19 could impact economic impact in India directly through sectors where exposure to China is relatively high.
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das: If required, RBI will support Yes Bank with respect to liquidity.
Interaction with investing banks gives us confidence that the revival plan will work out.
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das: We have written to all state govts impressing upon them that the Indian banking sector is safe and sound. Health of banking sector, including pvt banks, is safe and sound.
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das: This time, identity of the bank in difficulty, which is Yes Bank, is retained. Would like to assure depositors their money is completely safe, there is no need for worry, their money is safe. In the history of Indian banking, depositors of SCBs have never lost money. After 6pm on March 18, they can withdraw their money but there is no need for panic withdrawal.
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das: Moratorium on Yes Bank will be lifted on March 18 at 6 pm.New board will assume position on March 26 and administrator will vacate office.
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das: I had announced that RBI will come out with a revival scheme very swiftly back on March 6. The moratorium was announced on March 5, draft scheme was put out on March 6. Final scheme for Yes Bank was notified on March 7 by the government.
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das: We will mainly focus on 2 issues: Yes Bank and certain aspects related to fallout of coronavirus and its impact on economy.
Ananth Narayan, Professor, SPJIMR: Any kind of easing to give some relief to markets, improve sentiment and bring our interest rates in line with that of the rest of the world. He needs to call an MPC, since he does have that power.
Ananth Narayan, Professor, SPJIMR: Governor Das has always been concerned about growth and financial stability, and this is well before the virus issue came up and the whole world started easing the monetary and fiscal tap.
I would expect therefore a strong possibility of an off-cycle rate cut as well as other measures, maybe an extension of the Long-Term Repo Operation (LTRO) programme that he announced on Feb 6.
The U.S. Federal Reserve slashed rates back to near zero, restarted bond buying and launched other measures from its crisis-era toolkit, along with other central banks, to put the floor under a rapidly disintegrating global economy assailed by efforts to contain the coronavirus pandemic.
The Fed also encouraged banks to use the trillions of dollars in equity and liquid assets built up as capital buffers since the financial crisis to lend to business and households whose balance sheets and lives have been upended by the virus.
The central banks of the United States, the euro zone, Canada, Britain, Japan and Switzerland agreed on Sunday to offer three-month credit in U.S. dollars on a regular basis and at a rate cheaper than usual.
-Reuters