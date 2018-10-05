App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Oct 05, 2018 03:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RBI policy: Retail inflation forecast lowered to 3.9-4.5% for H2FY19

The rise in crude oil prices, volatility of international markets, the depreciation of the currencies of emerging market economies and the dissipation of the effect of the HRA hike are the major factors that have been considered while revising the inflation projection.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), in its fourth bi-monthly policy has revised the inflation projection to 3.9-4.5 percent for the second half of FY19, down from 4.8 percent earlier.

For the first quarter of FY20, inflation is now projected at 4.8 percent.

"Excluding the impact of Housing and Rental Allowance (HRA), the Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation is projected at 3.7 percent for the second quarter of FY19, 3.8 - 4.5 percent in second half of FY19 and 4.8 percent in the first quarter of FY20," said the policy document.

The MPC noted that inflation on food prices were unusually benign, with the risks from uneven rainfall mitigated, as gauged from the first advance estimates of Kharif crop production.

related news

The rise in crude oil prices since the last meet, the volatility of the international markets, the depreciation of the currencies of emerging market economies (EMEs) and the dissipation of the effect of the HRA hike are the major factors that have been considered while revising the inflation projection.

The MPC noted several factors that might increase the uncertainty of its projections. The hiking of minimum support prices (MSP), the vulnerability of oil prices and its potential supply disruptions from geopolitical tension, the recent excise duty cuts on petrol and diesel moderating effect.

The volatility of global financial markets and a sharp rise in input costs, combined with rising pricing power, may inflate retail prices for both goods and services may also create further uncertainty to inflation projections. The MPC also noted that the staggered impact of HRA revision may up headline inflation

RBI has maintained the current repo rate at 6.5 percent.
First Published on Oct 5, 2018 03:25 pm

tags #Business #Economy #India #RBI #RBI policy meet

