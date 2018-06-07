RBI Policy: One more rate hike in this FY?

B Prasanna

The June policy decision came amidst global uncertainties and significant Emerging Markets (EM) outflows. While a consensus did start developing on the commencement of a rate hike cycle sometime soon, the question of whether it was required in the policy itself remained a split call among economists.

Consequently, the RBI’s decision to hike rate cements its position as a credible inflation targeting central bank. The prompt policy response will ensure that inflationary expectations remain anchored against the backdrop of substantial upside risks to Consumer Price Index (CPI) especially with elevated global uncertainties.

Maintaining the policy stance at neutral gives the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) some room to remain data dependent going forward and also suggests that the rate hike cycle is likely to be a shallow one for now.

This stance seems to be warranted for now given the fact that there is no data about crucial variables influencing the path of inflation such as quantum of Minimum Support Price (MSP) hikes, trajectory of fuel prices etc.

We do believe that the inflation trajectory justifies one more rate hike at best over the course of this fiscal year. However, if any of the factors such as crude oil prices, MSP for the Kharif crop and trajectory of core inflation turns adverse then deepening of the rate hike cycle cannot be ruled out at a later stage.

CPI projection for the year has been revised upward for the second half to 4.7 percent YoY from 4.4 percent in the earlier policy, which is more in line with our expectations. The path of inflation is likely to peak in June as it stays elevated for H1, even while prints are expected to soften in H2. However, the evolution of food prices remains critical to this path.

The other notable development in the policy was the long awaited additional carve out for meeting the liquidity coverage ratio.

This is an important step as system liquidity has been significantly skewed for some time. Private sector banks have been strapped for liquidity whereas the position of public sector banks have been comfortable. This asymmetry led to a very sharp rise in short term rates especially in money markets thereby creating distortions across the yield curve. With today’s move, this asymmetry has been addressed and will help in moderating the recent rise in short term rates.

The maintenance of a neutral stance will also cause some temporary cooling off of rate hike prospects built into swap markets. In the long term however, we continue to be concerned about expectations of higher inflation, possible uncertainties on fiscal policy in H2, high oil prices and rising global yields.

On the other hand, we expect open market purchases by the RBI to continue this year necessitated by a rapidly depleting liquidity situation, both due to currency leakage as well as reduced forex inflows. On balance, we expect yields to trade in a 7.70-8.20 range in the short term.

For the rupee markets, the timely rate hike will ensure that investor confidence in Indian assets is bolstered and lends stability to the currency market. However, from a medium term perspective, with our balance of payments for FY2019 likely to dip into the negative territory and the trajectory of Dollar index and crude prices likely to be adverse, we believe the Rupee is likely to trade with a depreciation bias.

On the forwards front, any response to this hike will get broadly neutralized by the possible hike from the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) next week. Pressure on short term funding markets are likely to moderate thereby easing paying pressure on forwards. Along with this, hedging activity turning towards exporter selling should ensure that forwards are likely to remain

Author is Group Executive, Head- Global Markets Group, ICICI Bank