RBI policy: MPC says agri production nearly 2% higher than previous estimates

In a surprise decision, the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted to leave the repo rate unchanged at 6.50 percent.

The central bank said that agricultural growth picked up due to a ‘robust’ growth in the production of rice, pulses, and cereals. A sustained expansion in livestock goods, forestry and fisheries also contributed to this growth.

The fourth round of advance estimates for 2017-18, which were released in August, placed foodgrain production at 284.8 million tonnes. This figure is 1.9 times higher than the previous estimates, released in May, and 3.5 times higher than the last estimates for 2017.

First advance estimates of major kharif crop production for 2018-19 have placed foodgrain production at 141.6 million tonnes, which is 0.6 percent higher than the previous year’s level. As on September 27, the live storage of kharif crops in reservoirs rose to 76 percent of the full capacity, 17 percent higher than last year and 5 percent higher than the average of the last decade.

The south-west monsoon’s progress has been marked by uneven temporal and spatial distribution, while overall precipitation has seen an overall deficit of 9 percent.

The decision to leave rates unchanged was taken by the six-member MPC after a three-day meet, chaired by RBI Governor Urjit Patel. Five of the six members voted in favour and one voted against the status quo.