App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Oct 05, 2018 03:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RBI policy: MPC says agri production nearly 2% higher than previous estimates

The central bank also said that total kharif crop storage rose to 76 percent of full capacity

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In a surprise decision, the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted to leave the repo rate unchanged at 6.50 percent.

The central bank said that agricultural growth picked up due to a ‘robust’ growth in the production of rice, pulses, and cereals. A sustained expansion in livestock goods, forestry and fisheries also contributed to this growth.

Also read: RBI Policy LIVE

The fourth round of advance estimates for 2017-18, which were released in August, placed foodgrain production at 284.8 million tonnes. This figure is 1.9 times higher than the previous estimates, released in May, and 3.5 times higher than the last estimates for 2017.

related news

First advance estimates of major kharif crop production for 2018-19 have placed foodgrain production at 141.6 million tonnes, which is 0.6 percent higher than the previous year’s level. As on September 27, the live storage of kharif crops in reservoirs rose to 76 percent of the full capacity, 17 percent higher than last year and 5 percent higher than the average of the last decade.

Also read: RBI maintains status quo on rates: Full text of the MPC statement

The south-west monsoon’s progress has been marked by uneven temporal and spatial distribution, while overall precipitation has seen an overall deficit of 9 percent.

The decision to leave rates unchanged was taken by the six-member MPC after a three-day meet, chaired by RBI Governor Urjit Patel. Five of the six members voted in favour and one voted against the status quo.
First Published on Oct 5, 2018 03:52 pm

tags #agriculture #Business #Economy #RBI

most popular

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Worried about carnage on D-Street? Here are 10 biggest single day crashes in Sensex's history

Worried about carnage on D-Street? Here are 10 biggest single day crashes in Sensex's history

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.