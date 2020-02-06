App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Feb 06, 2020 12:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RBI Policy: MPC raises H1FY21 inflation projection to 5-5.4% from 3.8-4%

For the second half of 2020-21, inflation is estimated at 3.2 percent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
RBI
RBI

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has hiked its retail inflation outlook for H1FY21 to 5-5.4 percent.

In the previous policy review, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) MPC projected inflation at 3.8-4 percent in the first half of FY21.

Follow our Live Blog for updates on the MPC meeting

Close

For the third quarter of 2020-21, inflation is estimated at 3.2 percent.

related news

Retail inflation, measured as Consumer Price Index (CPI), is pegged at 6.5 percent in Q4 (January to March quarter) of the current fiscal year.

Full text of the MPC statement

"Food inflation is likely to soften from the high levels of December and the decline is expected to become more pronounced during Q4 2019-20 as onion prices fall rapidly in response to arrivals of late kharif and rabi harvests.," the MPC said in the statement.

Overall, the inflation outlook remains "highly uncertain", the MPC added.

The MPC also noted that inflation excluding food and fuel needs to be monitored. Some factors that could influence inflation are revisions in mobile phone charges, the increase in prices of drugs and pharmaceuticals and the impact of new emission norms

"The MPC will remain vigilant about the potential generalisation of inflationary pressures as several of the underlying factors cited earlier appear to be operating in concert," the commitee said in the statement.

Members of the MPC voted unanimously to keep the repo rate unchanged at 5.15 percent.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 6, 2020 12:18 pm

tags #Economy #India #RBI

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.