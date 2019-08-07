App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2019 03:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RBI Policy: MPC cuts repo rate maximum number of times in a row

The RBI cut rates by 25 basis points each in February, April and June earlier this year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The RBI has cut the benchmark repo rate for the fourth time in a row, the highest ever number of rate cuts in a row by the MPC.

The central bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on August 7 slashed the repo rate by 35 basis points, lowering it to 5.40 percent from 5.75 percent.

The central bank maintained its ‘accomodative’ policy stance.

The last time the repo rate was this low was in January 2009, when it stood at 5.50 percent.

The RBI reduced rates by 25 basis points each in February, April and June this year. Including the latest rate cut, the total cut in repo rate in 2019 is 110 basis points.

The MPC first met in October 2016 under the Reserve Bank of India Act. It meets six times a year, in February, April, June, August, October and December.

The central bank began releasing bi-monthly monetary policy reports only in 2014, prior to which quarterly statements were released.

The extent of the rate cut came as a surprise as it was widely expected that the central bank would lower the rate by only 25 basis points.

Nearly 80 percent of the 66 economists surveyed in a Reuters poll expected the RBI to lower the repo rate by 25 basis points, bringing it to 5.50 percent.

A CNBC-TV18 poll of 10 economists had projected a rate cut of 50 basis points.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the central bank has been pre-emptive in its decisions on rates and policy stance.

 

First Published on Aug 7, 2019 03:08 pm

tags #Economy #RBI

