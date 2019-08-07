App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2019 12:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RBI Policy: MPC cuts FY20 growth forecast to 6.9%

Gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to grow in the range of 5.8-6.6 percent in FY20's first half, and 7.3-7.5 percent in the second half.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on August 7 cut the growth forecast for the current fiscal year to 6.9 percent from 7 percent.

The central bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) had on June 6 cut the GDP growth forecast for 2019-20 to 7 percent from 7.2 percent.

"Various high frequency indicators suggest weakening of both domestic and external demand conditions. The Business Expectations Index of the Reserve Bank’s industrial outlook survey shows muted expansion in demand conditions in Q2, although a decline in input costs augurs well for growth," the MPC said in a statement.

Growth is forecast at 7.4 percent in the first half of 2020-21, the MPC said .

MPC unanimously voted to reduce the repo rate by 35 basis points, lowering it to 5.40 percent.

 

First Published on Aug 7, 2019 12:03 pm

tags #Economy #India #RBI

