RBI Policy LIVE: MPC may hike repo rates but inflation outlook to be key

Oct 05, 2018 12:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Group Chief Economic Adviser, SBI said that they expect RBI now to announce short term steps to stabilise the rupee. For example, opening a swap window for the oil marketing companies for buying dollar at least for one month so as to dilute the impact of rupee decline due to hardening of crude prices in the short run.
At present, the overall liquidity still remains in the deficit mode in the country.
The rupee has depreciated by almost 13 percent this year and RBI may announce measures to curtail its free fall.
The IL&FS debt crisis and its impact on the financial market along with liquidity management will have an important bearing on the MPC's rate decision.
RBI's views on the liquidity crisis plaguing the non-banking financial companies is also being awaited by the market.
Having factored in a repo rate hike already, the market would be looking for outlook going forward and its guidance on the central bank's actions on stemming the Indian rupee's free fall.
Core inflation is rising because of increasing fuel prices and now with the minimum support price hike in rabi crops and the rising crude oil prices, it will rise further.
Retail inflation had declined in the month of August for the first time in 2018 to 3.69 percent compared to 4.17 percent in July.
It is likely that the RBI will likely revise its inflation trajectory higher to factor in the crude and rupee related implications.
RBI's comments on the ongoing debt crisis at IL&FS group will also be keenly watched by the market. IL&FS and its subsidiaries have defaulted on a series of interest payments since June due to a cash crunch within the group.
A majority of analysts polled by Reuters last week expected a third consecutive 25 basis point increase in the key repo rate, though speculation is mounting that the MPC could opt for a 50 bps hike.
Sectors like consumption, consumer durables, banking, and real estate will be impacted the most from the rate hike as the cost of the products will be directly influenced due to increase in interest rate.
After two successive hikes, the repo rate currently stands at 6.50 percent.
In its last policy meeting, the RBI reverted to a 'neutral' stance and raised its benchmark repo rate. Since then, a lot has happened beyond inflation
Despite the deficient monsoon and the recent hike in minimum support prices, the trajectory of inflation is unlikely to deviate from RBI's expectations, thanks to the base effect.
Depreciation of the Indian currency and rise in crude oil prices have been concern areas for the economy.
In its last policy meeting, the RBI went back to a 'neutral' stance and raised its benchmark repo rate.
MPC has already hiked the repo rate by 50 basis points in this fiscal. If another rate hike is announced, this will be the third one in FY19.
MPC is guided by a legislative mandate to maintain the consumer price index retail inflation rate at an average rate of 4 percent with a band of +/- 2 percent.
With interest rate hike being a forgone conclusion, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will have a larger task at hand than just the monetary policy announcement on October 5.
The objective of monetary policy framework is to primarily maintain price stability, while keeping in mind the objective of growth.
Headed by RBI Governor Urjit Patel, the MPC is expected to hike key policy repo rate by 25 basis points (bps, 0.25 percentage point) after a three-day meeting.
MPC is set to announce the fourth bi-monthly policy statement amid concerns of rising inflation, widening current account deficit, weakening rupee and liquidity crisis gripping the financial markets.
MPC is likely to raise repo rates by 25 basis points to curtail the free fall of the rupee against the dollar.
Welcome to the live coverage of the policy announcement by the Monetary Policy Committee. The policy will be announced at 2.30pm today.