you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Oct 05, 2018 12:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RBI Policy LIVE: MPC may hike repo rates but inflation outlook to be key

The six-member monetary policy committee (MPC) is set to announce the fourth bi-monthly policy statement shortly. Catch the action live here

  • Oct 05, 01:03 PM (IST)

    Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Group Chief Economic Adviser, SBI said that they expect RBI now to announce short term steps to stabilise the rupee. For example, opening a swap window for the oil marketing companies for buying dollar at least for one month so as to dilute the impact of rupee decline due to hardening of crude prices in the short run.

  • Oct 05, 01:01 PM (IST)

    At present, the overall liquidity still remains in the deficit mode in the country.

  • Oct 05, 01:00 PM (IST)

    The rupee has depreciated by almost 13 percent this year and RBI may announce measures to curtail its free fall. 

  • Oct 05, 12:58 PM (IST)

    The IL&FS debt crisis and its impact on the financial market along with liquidity management will have an important bearing on the MPC's rate decision.

  • Oct 05, 12:57 PM (IST)

    RBI's views on the liquidity crisis plaguing the non-banking financial companies is also being awaited by the market.

  • Oct 05, 12:56 PM (IST)

    Having factored in a repo rate hike already, the market would be looking for outlook going forward and its guidance on the central bank's actions on stemming the Indian rupee's free fall.

  • Oct 05, 12:55 PM (IST)

    Core inflation is rising because of increasing fuel prices and now with the minimum support price hike in rabi crops and the rising crude oil prices, it will rise further.

  • Oct 05, 12:53 PM (IST)

    Retail inflation had declined in the month of August for the first time in 2018 to 3.69 percent compared to 4.17 percent in July.

  • Oct 05, 12:50 PM (IST)

    It is likely that the RBI will likely revise its inflation trajectory higher to factor in the crude and rupee related implications.

  • Oct 05, 12:48 PM (IST)

    RBI's comments on the ongoing debt crisis at IL&FS group will also be keenly watched by the market. IL&FS and its subsidiaries have defaulted on a series of interest payments since June due to a cash crunch within the group.

  • Oct 05, 12:46 PM (IST)

    A majority of analysts polled by Reuters last week expected a third consecutive 25 basis point increase in the key repo rate, though speculation is mounting that the MPC could opt for a 50 bps hike.

  • Oct 05, 12:45 PM (IST)

    After two successive hikes, the repo rate currently stands at 6.50 percent.

  • Oct 05, 12:42 PM (IST)

    Despite the deficient monsoon and the recent hike in minimum support prices, the trajectory of inflation is unlikely to deviate from RBI's expectations, thanks to the base effect.

  • Oct 05, 12:41 PM (IST)

    Depreciation of the Indian currency and rise in crude oil prices have been concern areas for the economy. 

  • Oct 05, 12:39 PM (IST)

    In its last policy meeting, the RBI went back to a 'neutral' stance and raised its benchmark repo rate. 

  • Oct 05, 12:37 PM (IST)

    MPC has already hiked the repo rate by 50 basis points in this fiscal. If another rate hike is announced, this will be the third one in FY19.

  • Oct 05, 12:34 PM (IST)

    MPC is guided by a legislative mandate to maintain the consumer price index retail inflation rate at an average rate of 4 percent with a band of +/- 2 percent.

  • Oct 05, 12:33 PM (IST)

    The objective of monetary policy framework is to primarily maintain price stability, while keeping in mind the objective of growth.

  • Oct 05, 12:29 PM (IST)

    Headed by RBI Governor Urjit Patel, the MPC is expected to hike key policy repo rate by 25 basis points (bps, 0.25 percentage point) after a three-day meeting.

  • Oct 05, 12:29 PM (IST)

    MPC is set to announce the fourth bi-monthly policy statement amid concerns of rising inflation, widening current account deficit, weakening rupee and liquidity crisis gripping the financial markets.

  • Oct 05, 12:28 PM (IST)

    MPC is likely to raise repo rates by 25 basis points to curtail the free fall of the rupee against the dollar.

  • Oct 05, 12:27 PM (IST)

    Welcome to the live coverage of the policy announcement by the Monetary Policy Committee. The policy will be announced at 2.30pm today.

