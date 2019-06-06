RBI Policy LIVE: MPC may cut repo rate by 25 bps

Live now
Jun 06, 2019 08:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
At the core of this mismatch between the RBI's action and the banks' inability to pass on the benefit to the borrowers is the slowdown in household savings, said India Ratings.
India Ratings said that a rate cut by the RBI in the second bi-monthly monetary policy is unlikely to stimulate demand in the near term due to the absence of quick resonance in the financial market.
Transmission of the rate cut by banks is still an area of concern. While RBI has cut rates by 50 basis points in 2019, SBI has reduced its lending rates only by 10 basis points so far.
Deutsche Bank expects a negative base effect to keep GDP growth at 6-6.2 percent in H1. It forecasts the growth momentum to improve to above 7.5 percent in H2FY20.
The rate cut will give a positive cue to the equity markets before the Union Budget of the new government is presented on July 5.
The recent decline in crude oil prices and rupee appreciation considerably reduces the threat from imported inflation. Hence there is more room to cut rates.
Analysts have also said that the risks on the fiscal deficit and currency front will fade with the re-election of the BJP government in the centre.
Global factors are likely to play a role in the RBI's rate decision. For instance, the US Federal Reserve has also turned dovish due to the US-China trade war dragging on.
RBI had retained the 'neutral' stance in the April policy but a change in stance to 'accommodative' will be seen as a positive.
If the MPC goes for a 50 bps rate cut, it will be positive for the rate-sensitive sectors and stocks.
Global brokerage firms have also revised the country's FY20 growth estimates after India's GDP grew 5.8 percent in January-March 2019, the slowest growth since 2014-15.
State Bank of India's economic research department in its report Ecowrap said that it expects GDP growth for March quarter at 6.1 percent.
Inflation has moved along the lines of the trajectory laid out by the RBI in its first bi-monthly monetary policy review.
This is the first monetary policy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's second term.
Analysts expect RBI to cut rates by 25 basis points to primarily address worries on growth, which dipped to a 5-year-low of 5.8 percent for the March quarter.
If the MPC cuts the repo rate today, this will be the third such cut in a row since February 2019. Such a scenario was last seen in 2013.
However, it is also being said that a revival on the back of excessive policy accommodation may not be sustainable and end up being inflationary.
Monetary Policy | What should investors do as RBI is set to cut interest rates
Though there is a strong case for an aggressive 50 basis points cut in policy rates, the RBI is likely to take a more measured decision to cut rates by 25 basis points.
RBI may also change its policy stance from neutral to more accommodative.
Two-thirds of 66 economists polled by Reuters expect the MPC to cut the policy repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.75 percent.
Welcome to the coverage of the second bi-monthly monetary policy for 2019-20. The monetary policy committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will take a decision on key policy rates today.