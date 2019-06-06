App
Jun 06, 2019 12:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RBI Policy LIVE: Shaktikanta Das says repo rate hike is off the table

MPC has cut the repo rate by 25 bps to 5.75 percent; changes policy stance to accommodative from neutral

  • Jun 06, 10:13 AM (IST)

  • Jun 06, 12:42 PM (IST)

    There is a need for the state governments to engage with FPIs on the state development loan investments, says RBI deputy governor BP Kanungo.

  • Jun 06, 12:40 PM (IST)

    State development loans are not risky at all because they have an implicit sovereign guarantee in those instruments, says RBI governor.

  • Jun 06, 12:39 PM (IST)

    A sharp slowdown in investment activity along with a continuing moderation in private consumption growth is a matter of concern, says RBI.

  • Jun 06, 12:38 PM (IST)

    Transmission has been faster this time, says RBI governor Shaktikanta Das.

  • Jun 06, 12:37 PM (IST)

    RBI governor says accommodative stance would mean that rate increase is off the table.

  • Jun 06, 12:35 PM (IST)

    Not aware of the SFIO chargesheet on the IL&FS matter, says RBI governor Shaktikanta Das.

  • Jun 06, 12:34 PM (IST)

    Banks and NBFCs are different and we understand that, says RBI governor Shaktikanta Das.

  • Jun 06, 12:33 PM (IST)

    RBI governor Shaktikanta Das says that Jalan committee is working independently. He added that the Jalan committee will bring out the report shortly.

  • Jun 06, 12:30 PM (IST)

    The revised circular on the bad loan issue will be issued shortly, says RBI governor Shaktikanta Das.

  • Jun 06, 12:29 PM (IST)

    Government expenditure is showing signs of a pick-up, says RBI governor Shaktikanta Das.

  • Jun 06, 12:28 PM (IST)

    RBI will not delay any action on the NBFC issue if it is required, says RBI governor Shaktikanta Das.

  • Jun 06, 12:27 PM (IST)

    We do expect the government to be fiscally prudent, says RBI governor Shaktikanta Das.

  • Jun 06, 12:27 PM (IST)

    Total borrowing requirement of PSUs will have to be looked at from a niche perspective, says Shaktikanta Das.

  • Jun 06, 12:25 PM (IST)

    The government has largely followed the fiscal glide-path over the last five years, says RBI governor Shaktikanta Das.

  • Jun 06, 12:24 PM (IST)

    Each of the firm facing liquidity crisis are taking steps to deal with the situation, says RBI governor.

  • Jun 06, 12:22 PM (IST)

    Our decision is driven by the inflation and growth concerns, says RBI governor.

  • Jun 06, 12:21 PM (IST)

    Transmission has been 21 basis points for fresh rupee loans till now, says RBI governor Shaktikanta Das.

  • Jun 06, 12:21 PM (IST)

    The policy rate cut of 75 basis points in this calendar year will be transmitted higher and faster, says RBI governor Shaktikanta Das.

  • Jun 06, 12:20 PM (IST)

    Will not hesitate to take any steps to ensure financial stability, says RBI governor Shaktikanta Das.

  • Jun 06, 12:19 PM (IST)

    RBI will ensure that financial stability is not adversely impacted, says Shaktikanta Das.

  • Jun 06, 12:18 PM (IST)

    RBI is monitoring large housing finance companies very closely, says governor Shaktikanta Das.

  • Jun 06, 12:17 PM (IST)

    RBI will look at the financial stability of the economy and will ensure that there is a well-functioning NBFC sector, says Shaktikanta Das.

  • Jun 06, 12:15 PM (IST)

    Internal working group will bring out the report on liquidity by middle of July 2019, says RBI governor Shaktikanta Das.

  • Jun 06, 12:14 PM (IST)

    A committee will be set up to look into ATM charges. The report will be submitted in two months after it is presented, says RBI governor Shaktikanta Das.

  • Jun 06, 12:11 PM (IST)

    RBI governor Shaktikanta Das says that most emerging market currencies have depreciated against the US dollar.

  • Jun 06, 12:11 PM (IST)

    RBI proposes to have an on-tap license system for payments and small finance banks. Requisite regulations will be out by the end of August, says RBI governor Shaktikanta Das.

