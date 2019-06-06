RBI Policy LIVE: Shaktikanta Das says repo rate hike is off the table

Live now
Jun 06, 2019 12:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
There is a need for the state governments to engage with FPIs on the state development loan investments, says RBI deputy governor BP Kanungo.
State development loans are not risky at all because they have an implicit sovereign guarantee in those instruments, says RBI governor.
A sharp slowdown in investment activity along with a continuing moderation in private consumption growth is a matter of concern, says RBI.
Transmission has been faster this time, says RBI governor Shaktikanta Das.
RBI governor says accommodative stance would mean that rate increase is off the table.
Not aware of the SFIO chargesheet on the IL&FS matter, says RBI governor Shaktikanta Das.
Banks and NBFCs are different and we understand that, says RBI governor Shaktikanta Das.
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das says that Jalan committee is working independently. He added that the Jalan committee will bring out the report shortly.
Second Bi-monthly Monetary Policy Statement, 2019-20 Resolution of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) Reserve Bank of India On the basis of an assessment of the current and evolving macroeconomic situation,
The revised circular on the bad loan issue will be issued shortly, says RBI governor Shaktikanta Das.
Atish Matlawala of SSJ Finance & Securities said that rate cut will benefit banks as they will be able to bring down the cost of funds and pass on the benefit to the borrowers
Government expenditure is showing signs of a pick-up, says RBI governor Shaktikanta Das.
RBI will not delay any action on the NBFC issue if it is required, says RBI governor Shaktikanta Das.
We do expect the government to be fiscally prudent, says RBI governor Shaktikanta Das.
Total borrowing requirement of PSUs will have to be looked at from a niche perspective, says Shaktikanta Das.
The government has largely followed the fiscal glide-path over the last five years, says RBI governor Shaktikanta Das.
Each of the firm facing liquidity crisis are taking steps to deal with the situation, says RBI governor.
Our decision is driven by the inflation and growth concerns, says RBI governor.
Transmission has been 21 basis points for fresh rupee loans till now, says RBI governor Shaktikanta Das.
The policy rate cut of 75 basis points in this calendar year will be transmitted higher and faster, says RBI governor Shaktikanta Das.
Will not hesitate to take any steps to ensure financial stability, says RBI governor Shaktikanta Das.
RBI will ensure that financial stability is not adversely impacted, says Shaktikanta Das.
RBI is monitoring large housing finance companies very closely, says governor Shaktikanta Das.
RBI will look at the financial stability of the economy and will ensure that there is a well-functioning NBFC sector, says Shaktikanta Das.
Internal working group will bring out the report on liquidity by middle of July 2019, says RBI governor Shaktikanta Das.
A committee will be set up to look into ATM charges. The report will be submitted in two months after it is presented, says RBI governor Shaktikanta Das.
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das says that most emerging market currencies have depreciated against the US dollar.
RBI proposes to have an on-tap license system for payments and small finance banks. Requisite regulations will be out by the end of August, says RBI governor Shaktikanta Das.
The Monetary Policy Committee has cut the repo rate by 25 bps to 5.75 percent. One basis point is a hundredth of a percentage point.