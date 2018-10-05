RBI Policy LIVE: Borrowing short-term funds for long-term lending is a myopic strategy, says Acharya

Live now
Oct 05, 2018 03:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
RBI maintains status quo on rates: Full text of the MPC statement
In a surprise decision, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced a pause in the key policy repo rate, which stands at 6.50 percent.
RBI has retained the GDP growth projections for FY19 at 7.4 percent, citing risks to increase in investment activity as a result of higher crude oil prices and other input costs (that have the potential of lowering down the profit margins of the corporates). CARE Ratings expects GDP to grow by 7.5 percent in FY19.
CARE Ratings expect retail inflation to be around 5 percent for FY19 with an upward bias. This is premised on increases in core inflation (which is above 5 percent for most components), higher fuel and food prices.
The 50-share NSE Nifty fell 282.80 points or 2.67 percent to close at 10,316.50. About three shares declined for every share rising on the BSE.
RBI Policy: MPC retains GDP growth projection for FY19 at 7.4%
GDP growth for Q1 FY20 is now projected marginally lower at 7.4 percent as against 7.5 percent in the August resolution due to the strong base effect.
Deepak Jasani, Head Retails Research, HDFC Securities said that the stock markets which would in normal case be happy with no hike, resumed its fall after a small bounce, as if the markets were waiting to sell-off post the event whatever be the outcome.
RBI has also proposed to introduce a regulatory framework for financial benchmarks which shall apply to benchmarks issued by the Financial Benchmarks of India.
RBI Policy: MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.50%
In a surprise decision, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) retained the key policy repo rate at 6.50 percent. Repo rate is the rate at which banks borrow short-term funding requirement from the central bank.
Liquidity will be available to the better NBFCs, says KVS Manian of Kotak Bank.
KVS Manian of Kotak Mahindra Bank said the relief in the bond market is short-lived. He added that rates are headed upwards.
The next meeting of the MPC is scheduled from December 3 to 5, 2018.
Market does not rule out a rate hike in December. After a pause in the October policy, fears of a sharp 50 basis points repo rate hike by the MPC on December 5 rise.
Shishir Baijal, Chairman & Managing Director, Knight Frank India said that despite global and domestic macro-economic headwinds of rising interest rates in the US, rising crude prices, threat of crude oil fuelled inflation, weaker currency and FII outflows, RBI has paused rate hikes for now. Bajjal added that the pause will provide a temporary relief to the home buyer sentiment and support the festive season demand.
Abheek Barua, Chief Economist, HDFC Bank said that the MPC opened a can of worms by not following the textbook.The change in stance on rupee is also an error, he said.
Given the recent development in the NBFC sector, RBI is not wrong in proposing tighter controls, says SBI's Anshula Kant.
Regulator is bound to have a stronger view on the asset-liability mismatch, says SBI managing director Anshula Kant.
RBI will soon bring out guidelines for NBFCs to prevent asset-liability mismatch.
Sensex closes 792.17 points down at 34,376.99 after a surprise pause by RBI in its monetary policy.
Upasana Bhardwaj, Senior Economist, Kotak Mahindra Bank said that the status quo decision along with a slight downside revision to inflation comes as a surprise given the sharp upside risks to the inflation trajectory in the months ahead on the back of elevated crude oil prices and weaker rupee. She added that inflation may overshoot RBI’s estimate in H2 (3.9-4.5 percent) by 20-30 basis points.
Rajiv Sabharwal, MD & CEO, Tata Capital said that the performance of rupee against the dollar in the medium term will impact various macro-economic indices. However, he said that this pause will be temporary and there could be a rate hike in the near future.
Anshula Kant, MD, SBI says the policy decision was not on expected lines.
The manufacturing and services PMIs also reported an increase in input costs and selling prices in Q2, reflecting a pass-through of higher costs to clients, says MPC.
While the MPC will look through the statistical impact of HRA revisions, it says there is need to be watchful for any second-round effects on inflation.
Oil prices remain vulnerable to further upside pressures, especially if the response of oil-producing nations to supply disruptions from geopolitical tensions is not adequate, says MPC.
Abheek Barua, Chief Economist, HDFC Bank said that this is a risky move by the RBI since the market was positioned for a rate hike, purely as a rupee defence.
Wow. Governor Patel has put it out there. The new 'calibrated tightening' stance means that there are no rate cuts from here on till the stance changes. Only rate hikes or status quo!
So the "3 pm effect" has kicked in. The Sensex has lost a good 300 points in the last 10 minutes, and is now off about 700 points. Banks are really starting to hurt. Nifty Bank is off more than 300 points.
Stance of the MPC has been changed as risks are tilted to the upside, says RBI governor.