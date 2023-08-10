RBI policy less hawkish, interest rates to remain high for next few months: Unmesh Kulkarni of Julius Baer India

The RBI's policy appears less hawkish.

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) rate decision in its monetary policy statement was pretty much on expected lines - status quo, as far as policy rates are concerned. Since the February policy, we have been expecting the RBI to be in an extended pause mode, and the current policy decision is in sync with our expectations.

The recent spike in food and vegetable prices has been a matter of concern for the near term, as it temporarily disrupts the downward trajectory of the consumer price inflation (CPI) that the RBI has been successfully able to achieve through its monetary policy actions and liquidity management. The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has raised its inflation forecast significantly (by 100 bps) for Q2FY24 to 6.2 percent, which is beyond the 6 percent upper limit of RBI’s tolerance band.

The MPC has also upped its CPI projections by 30 bps for Q3, and by an overall 30 bps for full FY2023-24. However, as we were expecting, the MPC has decided to look through the current spike in food inflation (caused by non-seasonal rains, El Nino, etc.), as it views this spike as temporary.

What is notable, however, is that the RBI has projected CPI for Q1FY25 (i.e., April-June of the next financial year) at an elevated 5.2 percent. Given the continuous reinforcement by the governor of the 4.0 percent median CPI target, the latest forecasts basically throw out of the window any rate cut expectations in FY24. Unless there is a significant deterioration in global growth that has spillover effect on domestic growth, it looks pretty unlikely that the RBI will change course during the current financial year.

Also read: In fight against inflation, MPC caught between a rock and a hard place

A bit of a surprise element in this policy statement was the introduction of the 10 percent incremental cash reserve ratio (referred to as I-CRR) on the net demand and time liabilities (NDTL) of banks during the recent May-July period. The governor has acknowledged that the RBI’s Variable Rate Reverse Repo (VRRR) auctions are not having the full desired impact on withdrawal of liquidity, which remains in surplus mode, as banks are preferring to park their excess liquidity in the SDF window instead of the VRRR window. The I-CRR measure is intended to be temporary (possible until 8 September) and non-disruptive; however, it is likely to move up the money market rates in the near term.

Overall, the RBI’s policy tone continues to focus on maintaining a harmonious balance between containment of inflation on the one hand and supporting growth on the other hand, while keeping liquidity tight. Yield curves will continue to be flat in the near term due to the central bank’s focus on tightening liquidity.

Also read: Should avoid knee-jerk reactions to inflation data, says Das

The policy, while appearing to be less hawkish compared to the previous one, pushes further back any expectations around rate cuts or even diluting the policy stance (from the long-standing 'withdrawal of accommodation'). Domestic interest rates will continue to remain high over the next few months, until there is visibility around resumption of the downward trajectory of the headline CPI, or growth conditions moderating meaningfully.

In the current scenario, investors can take advantage of the high interest rate regime and invest in short-medium term fixed income opportunities, while allocation to longer duration investments can preferably be staggered with a longer investment horizon in mind.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.