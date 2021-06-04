RBI policy largely in line to support growth & affected sectors, ensures adequate liquidity in system: Experts

Representative image

As expected by the market, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) kept the repo and reverse repo rates unchanged while retaining the accommodative stance.

All members of the MPC – Shashanka Bhide, Ashima Goyal, Jayanth R Varma, Mridul K Saggar, Michael Debabrata Patra and Shaktikanta Das – unanimously voted to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 4.0 percent. It has been exactly one year since the policy rates were cut to 4 percent (from 5.15 percent). Since then there has been no rate action and the stance has been kept accommodative.

The monetary policy ensures adequate liquidity in the system for all segments with additional measures, including G-SAP 2.0, experts feel.

They further said that the lowering of full-year economic growth and raising of inflation forecast was also expected given the lockdowns in several states to control the spread of coronavirus.

"Governor Das has reiterated that the central bank's priority now is to support growth. That's why the MPC has stated that the accommodative stance will continue as long as necessary even while raising the CPI inflation forecast to 5.1 percent for FY22," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

The RBI reduced its GDP forecast for FY22 to 9.5 percent from 10.5 percent earlier and lowered Q1FY22 forecast to 18.5 percent from 26.2 percent earlier.

"India's accommodative stance continues to remain inline with global peers such as US Fed and ECB and this time policy was also aligned with market expectations. The spectrum of forecasts both in terms of GDP and inflation were balanced out and remained more or less on the optimistic side," said Jimeet Modi, Founder & CEO Samco Group.

Modi further said, "The RBI has indeed given a helping hand, in whatever way possible to boost liquidity for MSMEs, the hardest hit space in this pandemic. Support to the contact intensive sectors is definitely a move in the right direction although the relief package could have been higher to hold the bottom of the pyramid from losing ground."

Various other decisions in terms of opening the debt markets to FPIs and facilitating a Rs 1.2 lakh crore in Q2FY22 for GSAP 2.0 will aid to safeguard economy from contraction and keep markets buoyant, he feels.

The equity market remained in consolidation mode today. At the time of writing this copy, the Nifty50 was down 10.20 points at 15,680.20, and the BSE Sensex fell 66.36 points to 52,166.07, while the Bank Nifty declined 253.60 points to 35,395.40.

Moreover, with a view to enabling a larger set of borrowers to avail of the benefits under Resolution Framework 2.0, the RBI expanded the coverage of borrowers under the scheme by enhancing the maximum aggregate exposure threshold from Rs 25 crore to Rs 50 crore for MSMEs, non-MSME small businesses and loans to individuals for business purposes.

"GSAP 2.0, regular LAF operations will ensure adequate liquidity in the system. Further, support for stressed segments through on-tap scheme for contact intensive sectors, expansion of resolution framework 2.0 will help smoothen out stress in the real economy, and this will be beneficial especially to the small borrowers and MSMEs," said Naveen Kulkarni, Chief Investment Officer at Axis Securities.

He believes continuation of low interest rates will boost demand in the housing sector and also aid improve the overall consumption in the economy.

Amar Ambani, Senior President and Head of Research – Institutional Equities at YES Securities said, "With the space for traditional monetary policy being constricted, we expect the RBI to continue to use its balance sheet to keep financial market conditions easy."

"On the repo rate, we have hit the floor, with further rate cut completely ruled out given the prevalent negative real interest rates," he added.

