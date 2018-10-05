App
Oct 05, 2018 05:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RBI Policy highlights: Borrowing short-term funds for long-term lending is a myopic strategy, says Acharya

The six-member monetary policy committee (MPC) voted 5:1 in favour of keeping the benchmark repo rate unchanged. The policy stance has been changed to 'calibrated tightening'

highlights

  • Oct 05, 05:45 PM (IST)

  • Oct 05, 05:28 PM (IST)

  • Oct 05, 05:25 PM (IST)

    All eyes will now be on the December policy by RBI where a repo rate hike seems unavoidable.

  • Oct 05, 05:21 PM (IST)

    The Indian rupee ended at fresh record low of 73.76 per dollar after RBI kept its key rates unchanged.

  • Oct 05, 05:20 PM (IST)

    Rushabh Maru, Research Analyst, Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers said that the rupee has extended losses today as the RBI monetary policy meeting has clearly disappointed the street. He added that given the sell-off in the domestic equities and higher crude oil prices, the rupee is now expected to move towards 75-76 levels in next couple of sessions.

  • Oct 05, 05:17 PM (IST)

    Market experts expect the rupee to weaken further after the unexpected pause by the MPC in its monetary policy decision.

  • Oct 05, 05:16 PM (IST)

    Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, MD & CEO, Bandhan Bank said, “RBI has maintained the growth projections unchanged at 7.4 percent. Most importantly, it has indicated that there will not be any shortage of liquidity in the financial system. This is very reassuring, particularly when there is semblance of instability in the financial markets."

  • Oct 05, 05:12 PM (IST)

    Aditi Nayar, Principal Economist, ICRA said that the change in stance of monetary policy is in line with our expectations. However, the status quo on the policy rate has come as a surprise to the markets, even though the recent inflation readings were below the MPC's projections for Q2 FY19.

  • Oct 05, 05:11 PM (IST)

    Indian rupee closes at fresh record low of 73.76/USD post RBI keeps rates unchanged


    The Indian rupee ended at fresh record low of 73.76 per dollar on Friday post Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept its key rates unchanged. However, during the day rupee crossed 74 mark just after RBI announcement where central bank kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.50 percent but changed the stance from Neutral to Calibrated Tightening.

    Read the full report here

  • Oct 05, 04:54 PM (IST)

    B Prasanna, Group Executive and Head-Global Markets Group, ICICI Bank said that the MPC decision is an indication that the rate hike cycle will be lengthier and the hikes might not necessarily be front loaded. "While the messaging has been clear that interest rates as a tool is primarily meant only for the purpose of inflation targeting and not meant for currency defense, we do feel that more rate hikes would be required going ahead based on global market developments and our own projection of the inflation trajectory," he added.

  • Oct 05, 04:49 PM (IST)

    Murthy Nagarajan, Head-Fixed Income, Tata Mutual Fund said that RBI seems to be in a wait and watch policy as the CPI inflation target has been revised down by 20 basis points and growth is expected to slow down in the coming quarters. 

  • Oct 05, 04:44 PM (IST)

    Sujan Hajra, Chief Economist, Anand Rathi Financial Services said, "We do not think that RBI's rate hike cycle has come to an end. At the same time, the emerging international developments such as, tight liquidity and interest rate hike by the Fed coupled with high valuation multiples and seeded pace of earnings growth in the equity market as also the slide in rupee are negative for the equity market."

  • Oct 05, 04:13 PM (IST)

    RBI has retained the GDP growth projections for FY19 at 7.4 percent, citing risks to increase in investment activity as a result of higher crude oil prices and other input costs (that have the potential of lowering down the profit margins of the corporates). CARE Ratings expects GDP to grow by 7.5 percent in FY19.

  • Oct 05, 04:07 PM (IST)

    CARE Ratings expect retail inflation to be around 5 percent for FY19 with an upward bias. This is premised on increases in core inflation (which is above 5 percent for most components), higher fuel and food prices.

  • Oct 05, 04:00 PM (IST)

    The 50-share NSE Nifty fell 282.80 points or 2.67 percent to close at 10,316.50. About three shares declined for every share rising on the BSE.

  • Oct 05, 03:54 PM (IST)

    Deepak Jasani, Head Retails Research, HDFC Securities said that the stock markets which would in normal case be happy with no hike, resumed its fall after a small bounce, as if the markets were waiting to sell-off post the event whatever be the outcome. 

  • Oct 05, 03:51 PM (IST)

    RBI has also proposed to introduce a regulatory framework for financial benchmarks which shall apply to benchmarks issued by the Financial Benchmarks of India. ​

  • Oct 05, 03:50 PM (IST)

    Liquidity will be available to the better NBFCs, says KVS Manian of Kotak Bank.

  • Oct 05, 03:49 PM (IST)

    KVS Manian of Kotak Mahindra Bank said the relief in the bond market is short-lived. He added that rates are headed upwards.

  • Oct 05, 03:48 PM (IST)

    The next meeting of the MPC is scheduled from December 3 to 5, 2018.

  • Oct 05, 03:47 PM (IST)

    Market does not rule out a rate hike in December. After a pause in the October policy, fears of a sharp 50 basis points repo rate hike by the MPC on December 5 rise.

  • Oct 05, 03:46 PM (IST)

    Shishir Baijal, Chairman & Managing Director, Knight Frank India said that despite global and domestic macro-economic headwinds of rising interest rates in the US, rising crude prices, threat of crude oil fuelled inflation, weaker currency and FII outflows, RBI has paused rate hikes for now. Bajjal added that the pause will provide a temporary relief to the home buyer sentiment and support the festive season demand.

  • Oct 05, 03:43 PM (IST)

    Abheek Barua, Chief Economist, HDFC Bank said that the MPC opened a can of worms by not following the textbook.The change in stance on rupee is also an error, he said.

