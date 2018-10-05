RBI Policy highlights: Borrowing short-term funds for long-term lending is a myopic strategy, says Acharya

B Prasanna, Group Executive and Head-Global Markets Group, ICICI Bank said that the MPC decision is an indication that the rate hike cycle will be lengthier and the hikes might not necessarily be front loaded. "While the messaging has been clear that interest rates as a tool is primarily meant only for the purpose of inflation targeting and not meant for currency defense, we do feel that more rate hikes would be required going ahead based on global market developments and our own projection of the inflation trajectory," he added.