RBI Policy highlights: Borrowing short-term funds for long-term lending is a myopic strategy, says Acharya

Oct 05, 2018 05:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
RBI policy: Status quo in repo rate surprises experts
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced a pause in the key policy repo rate, which stands at 6.50 percent, on October 5.
All eyes will now be on the December policy by RBI where a repo rate hike seems unavoidable.
The Indian rupee ended at fresh record low of 73.76 per dollar after RBI kept its key rates unchanged.
Rushabh Maru, Research Analyst, Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers said that the rupee has extended losses today as the RBI monetary policy meeting has clearly disappointed the street. He added that given the sell-off in the domestic equities and higher crude oil prices, the rupee is now expected to move towards 75-76 levels in next couple of sessions.
Market experts expect the rupee to weaken further after the unexpected pause by the MPC in its monetary policy decision.
Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, MD & CEO, Bandhan Bank said, “RBI has maintained the growth projections unchanged at 7.4 percent. Most importantly, it has indicated that there will not be any shortage of liquidity in the financial system. This is very reassuring, particularly when there is semblance of instability in the financial markets."
Aditi Nayar, Principal Economist, ICRA said that the change in stance of monetary policy is in line with our expectations. However, the status quo on the policy rate has come as a surprise to the markets, even though the recent inflation readings were below the MPC's projections for Q2 FY19.
Indian rupee closes at fresh record low of 73.76/USD post RBI keeps rates unchanged
The Indian rupee ended at fresh record low of 73.76 per dollar on Friday post Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept its key rates unchanged. However, during the day rupee crossed 74 mark just after RBI announcement where central bank kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.50 percent but changed the stance from Neutral to Calibrated Tightening.
B Prasanna, Group Executive and Head-Global Markets Group, ICICI Bank said that the MPC decision is an indication that the rate hike cycle will be lengthier and the hikes might not necessarily be front loaded. "While the messaging has been clear that interest rates as a tool is primarily meant only for the purpose of inflation targeting and not meant for currency defense, we do feel that more rate hikes would be required going ahead based on global market developments and our own projection of the inflation trajectory," he added.
RBI policy status quo: Analysts say decision a 'mistake'
It was a mistake by RBI not to raise interest rates in the October policy.
Murthy Nagarajan, Head-Fixed Income, Tata Mutual Fund said that RBI seems to be in a wait and watch policy as the CPI inflation target has been revised down by 20 basis points and growth is expected to slow down in the coming quarters.
Sujan Hajra, Chief Economist, Anand Rathi Financial Services said, "We do not think that RBI's rate hike cycle has come to an end. At the same time, the emerging international developments such as, tight liquidity and interest rate hike by the Fed coupled with high valuation multiples and seeded pace of earnings growth in the equity market as also the slide in rupee are negative for the equity market."
In a surprise decision, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced a pause in the key policy repo rate, which stands at 6.50 percent.
RBI has retained the GDP growth projections for FY19 at 7.4 percent, citing risks to increase in investment activity as a result of higher crude oil prices and other input costs (that have the potential of lowering down the profit margins of the corporates). CARE Ratings expects GDP to grow by 7.5 percent in FY19.
CARE Ratings expect retail inflation to be around 5 percent for FY19 with an upward bias. This is premised on increases in core inflation (which is above 5 percent for most components), higher fuel and food prices.
The 50-share NSE Nifty fell 282.80 points or 2.67 percent to close at 10,316.50. About three shares declined for every share rising on the BSE.
RBI Policy: MPC retains GDP growth projection for FY19 at 7.4%
GDP growth for Q1 FY20 is now projected marginally lower at 7.4 percent as against 7.5 percent in the August resolution due to the strong base effect.
Deepak Jasani, Head Retails Research, HDFC Securities said that the stock markets which would in normal case be happy with no hike, resumed its fall after a small bounce, as if the markets were waiting to sell-off post the event whatever be the outcome.
RBI has also proposed to introduce a regulatory framework for financial benchmarks which shall apply to benchmarks issued by the Financial Benchmarks of India.
RBI Policy: MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.50%
In a surprise decision, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) retained the key policy repo rate at 6.50 percent. Repo rate is the rate at which banks borrow short-term funding requirement from the central bank.
Liquidity will be available to the better NBFCs, says KVS Manian of Kotak Bank.
KVS Manian of Kotak Mahindra Bank said the relief in the bond market is short-lived. He added that rates are headed upwards.
The next meeting of the MPC is scheduled from December 3 to 5, 2018.
Market does not rule out a rate hike in December. After a pause in the October policy, fears of a sharp 50 basis points repo rate hike by the MPC on December 5 rise.
Shishir Baijal, Chairman & Managing Director, Knight Frank India said that despite global and domestic macro-economic headwinds of rising interest rates in the US, rising crude prices, threat of crude oil fuelled inflation, weaker currency and FII outflows, RBI has paused rate hikes for now. Bajjal added that the pause will provide a temporary relief to the home buyer sentiment and support the festive season demand.
Abheek Barua, Chief Economist, HDFC Bank said that the MPC opened a can of worms by not following the textbook.The change in stance on rupee is also an error, he said.