RBI policy: Core inflation smacks of unreliability even as headline CPI filled with noise

Inflation for housing, which makes up 10 percent of the entire CPI basket, suffers from huge measurement issues.

"Noisy" data can lead to bad policy decisions — which is why economists are advising caution amid the ongoing wild upswing in retail prices. Even though the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has said it stands ready to take further action, surely the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will not increase interest rates on August 10 to counter a jump in inflation driven primarily by vegetable prices?

To be fair, the rise in Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation in July is set to be spectacular, with some economists seeing the possibility of last month's headline retail inflation, data for which will be released on August 14, having crossed even 7 percent. It is often in times such as these that the RBI has, in the past, taken comfort in core inflation.

Core CPI inflation — or inflation excluding food and fuel— has dropped dramatically in the last few months. After being rather sticky at 6 percent-plus, core inflation fell to 5.1 percent in May and stayed there in June. This would have particularly pleased the MPC, whose last two repo rate hikes in December 2022 and February 2023 — totalling 60 basis points — were intended to break the persistence of core inflation. So it would not be a surprise to see the MPC's August 10 statement treat the vegetable price spike as a temporary phenomenon rooted in supply-side issues and instead bask in the withdrawal of core inflation, which is seen as a proxy for underlying price pressures.

"The RBI is likely to take comfort from the fact that persistence in core inflation has come down a notch and is unlikely to be affected by the increase in perishables food prices," Rahul Bajoria, managing director and head of emerging markets Asia (ex-China) economics at Barclays, said in a note on August 1.

The problem, however, lies in the reliability of core inflation as a measure of underlying price changes.

Measurement problems

The issues with the CPI are well known and were further highlighted earlier this year when the free provision of foodgrain via the Public Distribution System led to an unexpected jump in inflation due to a tweak in the methodology.

The entire basket of goods and services is also severely outdated due to the government junking the results of the 2017-18 edition of the Consumer Expenditure Survey, which is the basis for making wholesale revisions to the CPI series.

If the CPI suffers from issues, core CPI will too, as it is merely a subset of the former. The four groups it is made up of account for 47.3 percent of the CPI. And one of these—housing, which makes up 10 percent of the entire CPI basket and 21 percent of core CPI—suffers from huge measurement issues.

CPI housing inflation in June was only 4.56 percent. In fact, it has been under 5 percent for more than four years but anyone who has tried to rent a home in the last year or so will think this is a cruel joke.

According to property portal Magicbricks' latest rental index report, the all-India average rental rate was 15.3 percent higher in the first three months of 2023 compared to January-March 2022. Meanwhile, housing inflation as per the CPI averaged 4.8 percent in January-March 2023.

How is the CPI underestimating housing—and, therefore, core—inflation? The problem lies with the methodology. As much as 1.3 percent of the CPI basket — more than the combined weight of onions and tomatoes — is made up of employer-provided dwellings, mostly by the public sector. And rent for government-provided houses depends on who lives in it and their house rent allowance (HRA).

"If we measure an increase or decrease in rent when there is a change in the tenant of a privately rented house, then such changes reflect actual movements in market rent. However, the movements in rent of government dwelling due to change in the resident, has no relation to actual change in rental prices," an RBI staff paper said in November 2018.

No other option

Core CPI inflation can change depending on what items are included in it. Economists prefer to refine their definition of core inflation and exclude certain fuels and metals that are included in the "miscellaneous" group of the CPI basket. Some also remove the most volatile items within the core and look at a 'trimmed mean' measure.

While these measures may have their merits, they do not solve the methodology issues with housing.

This, however, will not stop the MPC from seeking refuge in core inflation on August 10. After all, the rate-setting panel must work with what is available. To be fair to the committee, at least one member has bemoaned the outdated nature of the CPI and its impact on monetary policy decision making.

"The index needs to be updated as quickly as possible. The MPC has to spend far too much time and effort on prices of various food items that are beyond its influence. I had raised this issue when I joined the MPC but the status quo prevails," Ashima Goyal, one of the three external members of the MPC, told Moneycontrol in an interview earlier this year in February.

All indications are that an updated CPI will not be available until 2026. Until then, the RBI and the MPC must tune out the noise and focus on what it can—be it headline inflation or core.