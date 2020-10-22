172@29@17@243!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|economy|rbi-pegs-minimum-nof-for-housing-finance-companies-at-rs-25-crore-6001371.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
FREE virtual training session on Passive Income Secrets: October 24 and 25, 2020, 10am to 1pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

RBI pegs minimum NOF for housing finance companies at Rs 25 crore

The RBI further said that it would be incumbent upon such HFCs whose NOF currently stands below Rs 20 crore to submit a statutory auditor's certificate to the central bank within a month evidencing compliance with the prescribed levels.

PTI
File image
File image

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on October 22 fixed the minimum Net Owned Fund (NOF) size for housing finance companies at Rs 25 crore. The housing finance companies (HFCs) holding a Certificate of Registration (CoR) and having an NOF of less than Rs 25 crore will be required to achieve NOF of Rs 15 crore by March 31, 2022 and Rs 25 crore by March 31, 2023, the Reserve Bank said in a notification.

The RBI has issued the revised regulatory framework for HFCs. The RBI further said that it would be incumbent upon such HFCs whose NOF currently stands below Rs 20 crore to submit a statutory auditor's certificate to the central bank within a month evidencing compliance with the prescribed levels.

"HFCs failing to achieve the prescribed level within the stipulated period shall not be eligible to hold the Certificate of Registration (CoR) as HFCs and registration for such HFCs shall be liable to be cancelled," the RBI said, adding such companies will be required to approach the RBI for conversion of their CoR from HFC to NBFC-Investment and Credit Companies. It has also been provided that HFCs will not impose foreclosure charges/pre-payment penalties on any floating rate term loan sanctioned for purposes other than business to individual borrowers, with or without co-obligants.

Close

HFCs lending against the collateral of listed shares shall maintain a Loan to Value (LTV) ratio of 50 percent for loans granted against the collateral of shares. "Any shortfall in the maintenance of the 50 percent LTV occurring on account of movement in the share prices shall be made good within seven working days," the RBI said.

related news

The revised framework further said that HFCs will be required to maintain a LTV ratio not exceeding 75 percent for loans granted against the collateral of gold jewellery, and shall put in place a board approved policy for lending against gold. All HFCs will be required to maintain a prescribed minimum percentage of total assets towards housing finance and individual housing finance.
First Published on Oct 22, 2020 09:08 pm

tags #Business #Economy #Real Estate #Reserve Bank of India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.