App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Mar 20, 2018 02:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RBI official: Banking Regulation Act does not fully apply to SBI, other PSBs and regional rural banks

Last week, RBI Governor Urjit Patel, in the context of the fraud at Punjab National Bank (PNB) had stressed that the it does not have enough control over the state run banks as much as it have over private lenders.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Banking Regulation Act, which regulates and supervises banking companies in the country does not fully apply to the State Bank of India (SBI) and other Public Sector Banks (PSBs), The Economic Times has reported citing a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) official.

On March 14, RBI Governor Urjit Patel, in the context of the fraud at Punjab National Bank (PNB) had stressed that the it does not have enough control over the state run banks as much as it have over private lenders.

The senior official told the newspaper, “Only certain provisions of that Act are made applicable to such banks through Section 51 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949,” adding that separate items of legislation apply only to SBI, state-owned lenders and regional rural banks (RRBs), the person said.

The RBI does not have the powers to remove Chairpersons, Managing Directors, grant licences and impose conditions on PSBs. However, it can exercise those powers on private players.

related news

The Reserve Bank does not approve appointment, reappointment or terminations and remuneration of the CMD and Directors of state-owned banks.

RBI Governor Patel had said last week, “From the RBI’s standpoint, legislative changes to the BR Act that make our banking regulatory powers fully ownership neutral — not piecemeal, but fully — is a minimum requirement”.

tags #banking #Banking Regulation Act #Business #Companies #Economy #RBI #SBI

most popular

Super 7! Stocks which could give multibagger returns in the next 2-3 years

Super 7! Stocks which could give multibagger returns in the next 2-3 years

Deutsche Bank sees up to 12% upside in Sensex to 37000 by Dec-2018: Abhay Laijawala

Deutsche Bank sees up to 12% upside in Sensex to 37000 by Dec-2018: Abhay Laijawala

Nifty likely to see resistance around 10,225; 5 stocks which could give up to 16% return

Nifty likely to see resistance around 10,225; 5 stocks which could give up to 16% return

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC