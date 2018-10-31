RBI not recognising stress in the NBFC sector: FinMin sources

Hours after the government publicly stated that the Reserve Bank of India’s autonomy is “essential”, sources told Moneycontrol that the Finance Ministry believes the central bank is not recognising the "real issue".

"Whatever is being leaked from Mumbai is not even the real issue... You have to look at the bigger picture," said a source close to the development.

On October 30, ties between the Centre and the central bank took a turn for the worse after differences between the two widened due to contrasting views on liquidity crunch in financial market.

"(Activity in) Real estate and auto sales are down due to the liquidity crisis but they (RBI) are not recognising it,” another Finance Ministry source said, indicating that steps taken by the Reserve Bank to alleviate systemic liquidity are not enough.

The government and the RBI have had differences on the way the central bank has managed the liquidity crisis triggered by the IL&FS issue, as well as its decision to restrict lending by NPA-laden banks.

The gap between the government and the RBI widened on October 30 during the Financial Stability and Development Council's (FSDC) meeting.

In the meeting chaired by Jaitley and attended by RBI governor, Urijit Patel along with other deputy directors, the government is said to have warned the RBI of the spiral effects of the liquidity crisis emanating from NBFC and have spill overs across sectors.

"We don't want another situation like IL&FS," the government told RBI.

Sources, however, said that the RBI held its ground and said that there is "no liquidity crisis in the sector except for some players".

While the central bank is said to have assured the government of "stepping in as and when required", the apex bank has asked for data from the government on the basis of which the latter claims a crisis, sources said.

The RBI indicated to the government that if liquidity was acceptable till September, what makes it believe that the situation has worsened.

"Share the data with us (regarding crunch in NBFC)... The liquidity situation is not as bad as it is being projected to be," the RBI told government.

While differing view on liquidity crisis is said to be the main reason for the fall out, there have been other points of contention between the two as well.

These include capital requirement for banks, lending to small and medium enterprises, easing of prompt corrective action (PCA) framework of the RBI that restrict lending activities of banks with high non-performing assets (NPA) and easing guidelines issued by the central bank to categorise NPA in its February 12 circular. Issues have also cropped up between the two regarding control of RBI over public sector banks.

The continuing discomfort of the Finance Ministry comes on a day that started with rumours that Urjit Patel may resign as RBI governor after media reports alleged that the government had invoked section 7 of the RBI Act to make him toe its line.

The said section gives power to the government to direct the central bank in matters of "public interest".

Section 7 (1) of the RBI Act states that, "The central government may from time to time give such directions to the (central ) bank as it may, after consultation with the Governor of the Bank, consider necessary in the public interest".

The rumours were, however, refuted by the government stating that it considers the "autonomy of the organisation as essential".

"The autonomy for the central bank, within the framework of the RBI Act, is an essential and accepted governance requirement," the government said in its statement.

It further said that the government holds consultation with the RBI on various matters over economic conditions.

"Extensive consultations on several issues take place between the government and the RBI from time to time..." the government said and added that the government "suggests possible solutions" after such consultations.

"The government will continue to do so," it said.

Section 7 has never been used in India, not even during the 1991 Indian economic crisis when the country was close to a default.

The statement, however, failed to clarify whether or not any directions were given by the government to the RBI.

"Consultations have to take place between organisations... How will things move otherwise? " said sources who added that there was no case of "outright direction".

"You have to keep substance above protocol," the source added.

Thus, while consultations did happen between the two organisations, the government has refrained from accepting adopting any directorial stance.

According to sources, the government is said to have written three "letters of consultation" to the RBI over various subject matters.

These include the February 12 circular and diluting PCA norms.

Thus, as of now, section 7 cannot be said to have been invoked.

Recently, RBI Deputy Governor Viral Acharya said during a public gathering that "the risks of undermining the central bank's independence is potentially catastrophic".

He further said that such move would "incur the wrath of financial markets and ignite an economic fire".

In response to Acharya's comments, finance minister, Arun Jaitley, on October 27 said that in any regulatory mechanism, stakeholders' consultation must be of high quality.

A FinMin source, however, lamented that while government officials in the North Block do not ever disclose their consultations with the RBI, “ex-RBI officials write books and give lectures to reveal everything”.

This could be a reference to the apparent fallout that this government had with the previous governor Raghuram Rajan – the previous RBI chief was not given an extension as is the practice. In a book that he wrote after his term ended, Rajan said he did not agree with the government’s decision to implement demonetisation.

Furthermore, present RBI governor Urijit Patel had said at a public address that the central bank does not enjoy adequate power over public sector banks to manage their functionality.

The comment was made after allegations were levelled against the apex bank in its inability to recognize over Rs 11,000 crore loan scam at Punjab National Bank, India's second largest PSB.

Contrary to this, government has said that the RBI enjoys "adequate power" over PSBs.