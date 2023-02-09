 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RBI, not MPC, is dictating the stance. And it's not doing it well.

Siddharth Upasani
Feb 09, 2023 / 02:02 PM IST

The RBI is responsible for modulating liquidity in line with the monetary policy stance adopted by the MPC. But what happened on February 8 is a further proof that it is the central bank that is dictating what the stance should be

The MPC's continued focus on withdrawal of accommodation has left many scratching their heads

The Monetary Policy Committee's (MPC) decision on February 8 to continue focusing on withdrawal of accommodation meant this policy state will complete one year as the rate-setting panel's 'non-stance' when it next meets, in early April.

While it is the MPC that votes on the resolution to continue focusing on withdrawal of accommodation, the hand of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is far from invisible.

On paper, the MPC decides the policy stance and the RBI aligns liquidity conditions to this stance. But sample the following from Governor Shaktikanta Das' address on February 8: "The overall monetary conditions, therefore, remain accommodative and hence, the MPC decided to remain focused on withdrawal of accommodation."

Does that mean the MPC is looking at liquidity conditions, which are managed by the RBI, and then voting on the stance? When asked in the post-policy press conference what would change first, liquidity conditions or the stance, Das said it was a chicken-and-egg question, which the chicken should be allowed to decide, before going on to say he could not give any forward guidance on the matter.