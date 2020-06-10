App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2020 10:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

RBI net seller of dollars in April, offloads $1.14 billion

In the same month of FY20, the central bank was a net buyer of the greenback to the tune of $4.901 billion.

PTI
Representative Image
Representative Image

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) was a net seller of the US currency to the tune of $1.142 billion in the first month of this fiscal, according to central bank data. In April, the RBI purchased $2.450 billion and sold $3.592 billion of the US currency in the spot market.

In the same month of FY20, the central bank was a net buyer of the greenback to the tune of $4.901 billion.

It had bought $7.724 billion of the US currency from the spot market and sold $2.823 billion.

Close

In March 2020, RBI had bought $3.984 billion of the US currency and sold $8.038 billion in the spot market.

For the full fiscal 2019-20, the central bank was a net purchaser of the US dollar at $45.097 billion. It had bought $72.205 billion and sold $27.108 billion in the spot market.

In the forward dollar market, the outstanding sales at the end of April was $1.739 billion, compared to sales of $4.939 billion in March, the data showed.

First Published on Jun 10, 2020 10:28 pm

tags #Business #Economy #Reserve Bank of India

