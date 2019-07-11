RBI net buyer of US Dollar in May too, snaps up $2.54 b

The Reserve Bank has continued to remain a net buyer of the greenback for the second consecutive month in FY20, buying a net of $2.538 billion in May from the spot market, according to the latest central bank data.

During the month, the central bank has bought $5.118 billion and sold $2.580 billion from the spot market.

In April, the RBI had net purchased $4.901 billion.

In May 2018, the central bank had net sold $5.767 billion of the US currency after buying $4.101 billion and selling $9.868 billion.

In FY19, the apex bank was a net seller of the dollar offloading $15.377 billion in the spot market. It had bought $40.804 billion and sold $56.181 billion in the year to March 2019.

In FY18, RBI had net purchased $33.689 billion from the spot market, taking its total dollar purchase to $52.068 billion, and sold only $18.379 billion.

In the forwards dollar market, the outstanding sales at the end of May was $18.288 billion, compared to a sale of $18.512 billion, the data showed.