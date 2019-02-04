RBI MPC's policy statement to be released at 11.45 AM on February 7

The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meet is scheduled to be held from February 5 to 7 for the sixth bi-monthly monetary policy statement for 2018-19. The resolution of the MPC will be available on the website at 11.45 AM on February 7 as against the usual time of 2.30 PM.

This would be the first MPC meeting under the new Governor Shaktikanta Das, who was given charge of the central bank in December 2018 after the sudden exit of Urjit Patel.

Experts said the committee is likely to change its policy stance to neutral in this meeting on low inflation footprint but may refrain from cutting interest rates due to fiscal hurdles and rising oil prices.