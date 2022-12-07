RBI Monetary Policy LIVE: Reserve Bank expected to hike repo rate by 25-30 bps

Reserve Bank of India MPC LIVE: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will be announcing the bi-monthly monetary policy today at 10 am on the conclusion of the three-day of MPC meet. Several experts expect a further "moderate" rate hike to be in the range of 25-35 bps.
The Reserve Bank's rate-setting panel started brainstorming for the next round of monetary policy on December 5 amid expectations of a moderate interest rate hike of 25-35 basis points (bps) as inflation has started showing signs of easing and economic growth tapering. The central bank has hiked key benchmark lending rate by 50 bps thrice since June over and above an off-cycle 40 bps increase in repo in May. The current policy repo rate is 5.9 percent, after the RBI on September 30 hiked repo rate by 50 bps, to "check inflation". This was the third consecutive 50 bps rate hike following similar jumps in May, June, August this year.
Expectations
Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Group Chief Economic Adviser of the State Bank of India (SBI) in a research report released on December 5 said the bank expects the RBI to “hike rates in smaller magnitude in December policy attuned to emerging market central banks and the overall rate setting tone. A 35-bps repo rate hike looks imminent. We believe at 6.25 percent, it could be the terminal rate for now".
Several other experts too expect the rate hike to be in the range of 25-35 bps.
Economic Indicators
Consumer price index (CPI) based retail inflation, which the RBI mainly factors in while arriving at its monetary policy, is showing signs of moderation but still remains above the central bank's upper tolerance level of 6 percent since January this year.
The inflation dropped to 6.77 percent in October from 7.41 percent in the preceding month, mainly due to easing prices in the food basket, though it remained above Reserve Bank's comfort level for the 10th month in a row.
The GDP growth in the second quarter of the fiscal slowed to 6.3 percent as against a growth of 13.5 percent in the preceding three months.
RBI MPC LIVE Updates: Dhruv Agarwala, Group CEO, Housing.com
RBI MPC LIVE Updates: Shanti Ekambaram, whole-time director, Kotak Mahindra Bank
RBI MPC LIVE Updates: DK Pant, Chief Economist, India Ratings & Research
RBI MPC LIVE Updates: Madan Sabnavis, Chief Economist, Bank of Baroda
The MPC faces a tough choice between staying the course and pausing a bit to take stock and then making the next move...
RBI MPC LIVE Updates: Watch for – Reserves, Rupee
RBI MPC LIVE Updates: Watch for – Growth-Inflation
RBI MPC LIVE Updates: Watch for – Stance Change
RBI MPC LIVE Updates: Watch for – Peak Rates
The impact on inflation of monetary tightening will be lower if policy is tightened together in many economies...
Both the level of policy rates as well as banking system liquidity are fairly close to their respective neutral territories ...
In today's edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: All is not well with Nifty, OPEC's decision explained, core inflation a sore spot for markets, unsettling times in Twitter, and more...
The inflation dropped to 6.77 per cent in October from 7.41 per cent in the preceding month, mainly due to easing prices in the food basket, though it remained above Reserve Bank's comfort level for the 10th month in a row.