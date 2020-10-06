172@29@17@245!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|economy|rbi-mpc-meet-scheduled-from-october-7-policy-announcement-on-october-9-5928111.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 06, 2020 12:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RBI MPC meet scheduled from October 7, policy announcement on October 9

The RBI on September 28, notified that the MPC meet originally scheduled during September 29, 30 and October 1, 2020, has been postponed as external members of the MPC were not appointed yet

Moneycontrol News

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday said the Monetary Policy Commitee (MPC) will meet beginning October 7, 2 020 with policy announcement scheduled for Friday, October 9, 2020.

As per Section 45ZI (1) and (2) of Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, the Reserve Bank is required to organise at least four meetings of the MPC in a year and set out a schedule to be published at least one week before the first meeting in that year.

The RBI on September 28, notified that the MPC meet originally scheduled during September 29, 30 and October 1, 2020, has been postponed. This was as external members of the MPC were not appointed yet.

The government on October 5 appointed PMEAC Member Ashima Goyal, Shashanka Bhide, Senior Advisor, National Council for Applied Economic Research and Jayanth Verma, Professor, Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad to the MPC as external members.

The three have replaced Pami Dua, Chetan Ghate, and Ravindra Dholakia.

The MPC is tasked with RBI's monetary policy and setting of interest rates.

In its last MPC meeting in August, the MPC kept policy rates unchanged to help tame inflation that in recent times had surged past 6 percent mark, and said the economy is in an extremely weak condition following the COVID-19 pandemic.

 The RBI has cut policy rates by 115 basis points since February.
First Published on Oct 6, 2020 12:18 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.