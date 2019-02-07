App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Feb 07, 2019 01:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RBI MPC meet: Key highlights from the policy document

The repo rate been lowered to 6.25 percent from 6.5 percent, and reverse repo rate has been adjusted to 6 percent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The RBI's monetary policy committee on February 7 cut benchmark lending rate by 25 bps and changed its stance to "neutral" from "calibrated tightening".

The repo rate been lowered to 6.25 percent from 6.5 percent, and reverse repo rate has been adjusted to 6 percent.

Future MPC decisions on rates will be data driven, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said in his address to the media.

Here are some key highlights:

  • The decision to change the policy stance was unanimous.

  • RBI Deputy Governor Viral Acharya and Chetan Ghate voted to keep the rates unchanged.

  • Retail inflation, measured as consumer price inflation (CPI), has been revised to 2.8 percent for January-March, 3.2-34 percent for April-September 2019, and 3.9 percent in Q3.

  • The short-term outlook for food inflation "appears particularly benign".

  • GDP growth is estimated at 7.4 percent in 2019-20, with a projection of 7.2-7.4 percent for April-September, and 7.5 percent in Q3.

  • "The need is to strengthen private investment activity and buttress private consumption," the MPC said.

  • The central bank will issue norms on harmonising types of NBFCs by February end.

  • Trade tensions and geo-political uncertainties will weigh on global demand, potentially hurting prices of oil and other commodities.

  • Import growth had turned slow in November and turned negative in December 2018.
First Published on Feb 7, 2019 01:03 pm

tags #Economy #MPC #RBI #Reserve Bank of India

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.