RBI MPC meet: Key highlights from the policy document

The RBI's monetary policy committee on February 7 cut benchmark lending rate by 25 bps and changed its stance to "neutral" from "calibrated tightening".

The repo rate been lowered to 6.25 percent from 6.5 percent, and reverse repo rate has been adjusted to 6 percent.

Future MPC decisions on rates will be data driven, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said in his address to the media.



The decision to change the policy stance was unanimous.



RBI Deputy Governor Viral Acharya and Chetan Ghate voted to keep the rates unchanged.



Retail inflation, measured as consumer price inflation (CPI), has been revised to 2.8 percent for January-March, 3.2-34 percent for April-September 2019, and 3.9 percent in Q3.



The short-term outlook for food inflation "appears particularly benign".



GDP growth is estimated at 7.4 percent in 2019-20, with a projection of 7.2-7.4 percent for April-September, and 7.5 percent in Q3.



"The need is to strengthen private investment activity and buttress private consumption," the MPC said.



The central bank will issue norms on harmonising types of NBFCs by February end.



Trade tensions and geo-political uncertainties will weigh on global demand, potentially hurting prices of oil and other commodities.



Import growth had turned slow in November and turned negative in December 2018.

