App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Feb 25, 2020 02:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

RBI MPC may consider coronavirus impact on Indian economy: Report

The report titled "India: Growth and inflation targeting review", Radhika Rao, Economist at DBS Bank noted that the impact on India is felt through supply chain disruptions from China as well as regional players, who in turn are net importers from China.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India is likely to consider the developments around COVID-19, which has resulted in supply chain disruptions from China, Singapore's DBS Bank said in a report on Tuesday.

The report titled "India: Growth and inflation targeting review", Radhika Rao, Economist at DBS Bank noted that the impact on India is felt through supply chain disruptions from China as well as regional players, who in turn are net importers from China.

"Temporary price increases are likely to be accompanied by production delays if the pain spills over into 2Q20 (April-June)," the report said adding that "the MPC is also likely to consider developments around COVID-19".

Close

The coronavirus outbreak has brought a large part of the world's second-largest economy China to a standstill and its impact has been felt across industries.

related news

On January 30, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak a global health emergency.

On economic growth, the report said, the Indian economy is in the midst of "bottoming out" -- to reach a lowest or worst point before beginning to rise or improve.

"For 4Q19, lead data has been mixed, with our momentum indicator signalling a modest slowdown from quarter before. We expect growth to stand at 4.4 per cent y-o-y followed by stabilisation in 1Q20 and a gradual pick-up, thereafter, helped also by base effects," the report said.

Headline GDP growth has slowed from 8 per cent y-o-y in June 2018 to 5 per cent in June 2019 to 4.5 per cent in September 2019.

"Sub-par growth numbers are likely to raise pressure on policymakers to act," the report said.

On the Reserve Bank of India reviewing the retail inflation targeting framework, the report said "no sweeping changes are likely".

"With the inflation-targeting framework being still relatively new, authorities are likely to keep the broad contours unchanged to allow the framework to stabilise, age and gain credibility," the report noted.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has said that the Reserve Bank of India is reviewing the retail inflation targeting framework behind monetary policy decision as well as its effectiveness and also plans to hold stakeholders consultations including with the government in June.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 25, 2020 01:57 pm

tags #coronavirus #Economy #Indian economy #MPC #RBI #Reserve Bank of India

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.