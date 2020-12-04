PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

RBI monetary policy: What analysts expect from the MPC?

A CNBC-TV18 poll of 20 economists found that none of the respondents expected the RBI to cut the repo rate on December 4.
Moneycontrol News
Dec 4, 2020 / 08:32 AM IST

Most analysts expect the monetary policy committee (MPC) to maintain status and keep the key interest rates steady, after macro-economic indicators see some improvement.

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) MPC is likely to hold the repo rate at the current rate of 4 percent at its next policy announcement.

A CNBC-TV18 poll of 20 economists found that none of the respondents expected the central bank to cut the repo rate.

Also Read: Why RBI Monetary policy today is likely to be a non-event

53 analysts and economists who participated in a Reuters poll also said they do expect the RBI

Related stories

Amar Ambani, Senior President and Institutional Research Head at Yes Securities said the RBI will likely to adopt  a "wait-and-watch" approach.

"With frequency indicators and GDP data conveying meaningful rebound in economic activity and retail inflation remaining stubbornly high, we not only expect the RBI to maintain status quo in Dec-20 policy meeting, but the minimal chance of a 25 bps rate cut in Feb-21 also appears to be fading away," said Ambani.


"The fact that liquidity remains high, while growth is gaining traction, makes us feel that RBI will adopt a wait-and-watch approach for next few months."


Pankaj Pathak, Fund Manager- Fixed Income, Quantum AMC was also of the view that the central bank will keep the repo rate unchanged.


"Economy is recovering at a faster pace than earlier anticipated. But the recovery is still very fragile and it would need an accommodative monetary policy to sustain over the period. The RBI may not be willing to surprise markets negatively. They will continue to look through the recent inflation readings and wait for it to come down over next two three quarters," Pathak said.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Economy #RBI #RBI monetary policy
first published: Dec 4, 2020 08:32 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Indians plan trips to UK for vaccinations; Interpol warns against fake vaccines

Coronavirus Essential | Indians plan trips to UK for vaccinations; Interpol warns against fake vaccines

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.