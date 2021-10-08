RBI Monetary Policy | It is all about liquidity

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das (Image: Reuters)

Markets are always tracking the Reserve Bank of India’s views on liquidity; they affect all participants in the market because bond yields keep moving in accordance with the central bank’s stance. In this policy, the governor has been quite vocal about ensuring the maintenance of stability in the market while indicating, without explicitly mentioning it, that it is time to rewind.

How has this been done? The RBI has decided to stop Government Securities Acquisition Programme (G-SAP).which is the bond borrowing programme for the time being because there is a lot of liquidity in the system already. GSAPs were very much like the OMOs (Open market operations) where the RBI announced the purchase of certain securities on certain dates. The amounts were fixed for the period and these purchases ensured that liquidity was made available. Were these required? Not really from the point of view of liquidity because the system anyway had surplus funds which were being rechanneled back to the reverse repo window. But they helped to moderate yields in the market. This did not always work, but the effort was made.

At the same time the central bank has assured the market that if required based on the evolving conditions in the market, the RBI would definitely induce liquidity through the traditional OMOs. The RBI has spoken of Operation Twist too, which is essentially a yield curve control measure. Here, by buying and selling bonds with different maturities, the total amount is kept unchanged. But the yields on these maturities change which in turn is of relevance for the market. This is yield curve management. We may hence expect more of these operations in the coming months. for sure.

The interesting emphasis put by the RBI is now on the V3R (variable reverse repo) operations which is the variable rate reverse repo operations. Here the RBI is going to have these 14 days auctions periodically right into December. The idea is to mobilize excess funds which will be paid more than the reverse repo rate which is 3.35% today. The quantum to be mobilized will rise from Rs 4 lakh crore to Rs 6 lakh crore.

Now before the market jumps to the conclusion that the RBI is rolling back liquidity, the governor has reiterated that this scheme is voluntary and not mandatory. Therefore, it cannot be termed as a rolling back of liquidity but just accommodating market players who have surplus funds.

So how is one to read these measures? First, the RBI is indicating that the era of surplus funds is over and the GSAP announcement is in line with this thought. Second, the market reaction two hours post the policy has been different as the 10-year paper yield has gone up by 4 basis points. This can also mean that we can see some action being taken by the RBI in the market. Third, unless there is credit offtake in the system, which is significant, such surplus liquidity situations will continue to persist. Therefore, the economy must turn around or else all subsequent policies will be confronting the same issue. The fact that surplus liquidity has only been increasing from the beginning of the financial year does ask the question of whether it was necessary to keep inducing more funds in the market.

Here the RBI’s take on GDP is significant. There is no change in the forecast, but there is a declining trend in the growth rate over the next three quarters. Part of it is definitely statistical, but the other bit is that there will not be any resurgence in growth which also means that the state of bank credit will be muted. The hope is the RBI view that capacity utilization rates are improving which gives some confidence that investment will pick up in the months to come. However, for all practical purposes this also means that growth in credit for the year will be a single digit number in the region of say 8%.

The RBI’s view is that surplus liquidity in the system should moderate over time and the flows to the reverse repo window should be between Rs 2-3 lakh crore a day. Admittedly we are now in the so-called busy season where demand for credit starts to pick up and accelerate both on the retail and corporate sides. This needs to play out to avoid huge surpluses.

What can we expect in the next 6 months? Given the unchanged stance on GDP growth and moderation in inflation forecast, a repo rate cut can be ruled out for sure. The reverse repo rate may be hiked, but this may be more for correcting the original plan of keeping a 50-bps difference between repo and reverse repo rate and not for any other purpose. It may be recollected that the reverse repo rate was lowered to 65 bps less than the repo rate mainly to ensure that banks lend and do not park surpluses with the RBI. This can be done in February 2022. Should the repo rate be hiked? There could be a justification as Q4 inflation forecast of RBI is 5.8%. But there may be no hurry for this move as the RBI may like to view growth trajectory towards the end of the year before taking a call.