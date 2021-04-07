RBI Monetary Policy: Read the full text of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das' speech

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

The monetary policy committee (MPC), on April 7, retained the key policy rates unchanged indicating that a status-quo will be desirable at this juncture when the growth-inflation scenario remains uncertain.

The rate-setting panel also cautioned about the threats emerging from a persisting high inflation and suggested that it will await more data for a clearer trend. The MPC also indicated that growth recovery is at a nascent stage but sounded optimistic of growth revival this year.

The RBI retained the repo rate, at which it lends short-term funds to banks, at 4 percent. The reverse repo rate stands at 3.35 percent. The MPC has been a cautious mode since the start of COVID-19 in 2020 and has largely remained on status-quo throughout citing uncertainty in macro-economic trends.

Here is the full text of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das's speech:

Governor’s Statement, April 7

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) met on 5th, 6th and 7th April,2021 and deliberated on current and evolving macroeconomic andfinancial developments, both domestic and global. The MPC votedunanimously to leave the policy repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent. It alsounanimously decided to continue with the accommodative stance as longas necessary to sustain growth on a durable basis and continue tomitigate the impact of COVID-19 on the economy, while ensuring thatinflation remains within the target going forward. The marginal standingfacility (MSF) rate and the bank rate remain unchanged at 4.25 per cent.

The reverse repo rate stands unchanged at 3.35 per cent.

2. Let me start by laying out briefly the MPC’s decision and itsunderlying rationale. Since its last meeting, headline inflation, aftermoderating close to the target rate in January 2021, firmed up to 5.0 percent in February 2021, primarily due to an adverse base effect. Lookingahead, the evolving CPI inflation trajectory is likely to be subjected to bothupside and downside pressures. The bumper foodgrains production in2020-21 should result in softening of cereal prices going forward.Mitigation of price pressures on key food items such as protein-basedcomponents and edible oils would also depend on supply-side measuresand easing of international prices. The MPC noted that underlying inflation pressures emanate from high international commodity prices and logisticscosts. The softening in crude prices seen in recent weeks, if it sustains,

can assuage input cost pressures.

3. The National Statistical Office (NSO) in its update on February 26,2021 placed the contraction in real GDP at 8.0 per cent for 2020-21.Prospects for 2021-22 have strengthened with the progress of thevaccination programme. The recent surge in infections has, however,imparted greater uncertainty to the outlook and needs to be closelywatched, especially as localised and regional lockdowns could dampenthe recent improvement in demand conditions and delay the return ofnormalcy. Against this backdrop, the MPC judged that monetary policyshould remain accommodative to support and nurture the recovery. Inother words, the stance of monetary policy will remain accommodative tillthe prospects of sustained recovery are well secured while closely

monitoring the evolving outlook for inflation.

4. Global growth is gradually recovering from the slowdown, but itremains uneven across countries and is supported by ongoing vaccinationdrives, sustained accommodative monetary policies and further sizeablefiscal stimulus. World output is projected by the Organisation for EconomicCo-operation and Development (OECD) to reach its pre-pandemic levelby mid-2021, though it will be largely contingent on the pace of vaccinedistribution and its efficacy against emerging variants of the virus.Stronger external demand should support India’s exports and investment

demand.

5. In the domestic economy, the focus must now be on containing thespread of the virus as well as on economic revival - consolidating the gainsachieved so far and sustaining the impulses of growth in the new financialyear (2021-22). A key aspect of this strategy will be to strengthen thebedrock of macroeconomic stability that has anchored India’s revival fromthe pandemic. This will help stakeholders in taking efficient spendingdecisions over longer horizons, thereby improving the investment climate.Public investment in key infrastructure sectors is a force multiplier withhistorically proven ability to revive the broader economy by directlyenhancing capital stock and productivity, and by attracting privateinvestment. The focus of the Union Budget 2021-22 on investment-ledmeasures with increased allocations for capital expenditure; theexpanded production-linked incentives (PLI) scheme; and rising capacityutilisation (from 63.3 per cent in Q2:2020-21 to 66.6 per cent in Q3:2020-21) will reinforce the process of economic revival. In fact, firms engagedin manufacturing, services and infrastructure sector polled by the ReserveBank in March 2021 are optimistic about a pick-up in demand and

expansion of business activity into financial year 2021-22.

6. Juxtaposition of high frequency lead and coincident indicatorsreveals that economic activity is normalising in spite of the surge ininfections. Rural demand remains buoyant and record agricultureproduction in 2020-21 bodes well for its resilience. Urban demand has

gained traction and should get a fillip with the ongoing vaccination drive.

7. The recent surge in COVID-19 infections, however, adds

uncertainty to the domestic growth outlook amidst tightening of restrictions by some state governments. In India, we are now better prepared to meet the challenges posed by this resurgence in infections. Fiscal and monetary authorities stand ready to act in a coordinated manner to limit its spillovers to the economy at large and contain its fallout on the ongoing recovery. There is concern around rising cases of infections but as Martin Luther King Jr had said and I quote: “We must accept finite disappointment, but never lose infinite hope1”.

8. The increase in international commodity prices since the Februarypolicy and recurrence of global financial market volatility like the boutexperienced in late February accentuates the downside risks. The upsiderisks, however, come from (i) the vaccination programme being speededup and increasingly extended to the wider segments of the population; (ii)the gradual release of pent-up demand; and (iii) the investment-enhancingand growth-supportive reform measures taken by the Government.Taking these factors into consideration, the projection of real GDP growthfor 2021-22 is retained at 10.5 per cent consisting of 26.2 per cent in Q1;

8.3 per cent in Q2; 5.4 per cent in Q3; and 6.2 per cent in Q4.

Inflation

9. While headline inflation at 5.0 per cent in February 2021 remainswithin the tolerance band, some underlying constituents are testing the

upper tolerance level.

10. Going forward, the food inflation trajectory will critically depend onthe temporal and spatial progress of the south-west monsoon in its 2021season. Second, some respite from the incidence of domestic taxes onpetroleum products through coordinated action by the Centre and Statescould provide relief on top of the recent easing of international crudeprices. Third, a combination of high international commodity prices andlogistics costs may push up input price pressures across manufacturing and services. Taking into consideration all these factors, the projection forCPI inflation has been revised to 5.0 per cent in Q4:2020-21; 5.2 per centin Q1:2021-22; 5.2 per cent in Q2; 4.4 per cent in Q3; and 5.1 per cent in

Q4, with risks broadly balanced.

11. On March 31, 2021, the Government retained the inflation target at4 per cent with the lower and upper tolerance levels of 2 per cent and 6per cent, respectively, for the next five years (April 2021-March 2026). Aninflation rate of 4 per cent over the medium term has now beensuccessfully entrenched in the economic landscape. The experience withefficaciously maintaining price stability and the gains in credibility formonetary policy since the beginning of the inflation targeting framework in2016 are reinforced by the retention of the target and the tolerance band.From the time after the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) wasconstituted in September 2016, average CPI inflation for the periodOctober 2016 to February 2020 – prior to the onset of the COVID-19pandemic – was 3.8 per cent, down from the average of 7.3 per centduring January 2012 to September 2016. Our research suggests thattrend inflation has moderated during the flexible inflation targeting periodto around 4 per cent in recent times. The experience during the COVID19 period has testified to the flexibility of the framework to respond tosharp growth-inflation trade-offs and extreme supply-side shocks over thecourse of the business cycle. Monetary policy over the next five yearswould aim at consolidating and building upon the credibility gains of the

first 5 years of flexible inflation targeting.

12. In my statements over the past few policy announcements, I havebeen reiterating the Reserve Bank’s commitment to ensuring amplesystem liquidity in consonance with the accommodative stance of the MPC. When I say ample liquidity, I mean a level of liquidity that wouldkeep the system in surplus even after meeting the requirements of allfinancial market segments and the productive sectors of the economy.From that perspective, our endeavour has been to conduct liquiditymanagement operations conducive for promoting orderly marketconditions. This approach has yielded dividends. It has facilitated thesuccessful completion of central and state government borrowingprogrammes of close to ₹22.0 lakh crore at record low costs withelongated maturity during 2020-21. It has also facilitated significantamount of private borrowing through corporate bonds, commercial paper

and debentures.

13. It would be worthwhile to note that despite the recommencement of 14-day variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) auctions since January 15,2021, liquidity absorbed through the fixed rate reverse repo has steadilyincreased from a fortnightly average of ₹4.3 lakh crore during January 16-29 to ₹4.9 lakh crore during January 30-March 31, 2021. Reflecting thesurplus liquidity, reserve money rose by 14.2 per cent(YoY) as on March26, 2021 driven by currency demand, while money supply (M3) grew by11.8 per cent (YoY) (as on March 26), with bank credit growth at 5.6 percent(YoY) (as on March 26). In view of the success of VRRR and giventhe rising level of surplus liquidity, it has now been decided to conductVRRR auctions of longer maturity as indicated in the Revised LiquidityManagement Framework announced on February 06, 2020. The amountand tenor of these auctions will be decided based on the evolving liquidityand financial conditions. This is a part of RBI’s liquidity managementoperations and should not be read as liquidity tightening. In fact, by payinga higher rate of interest on liquidity absorptions through the VRRR

auctions, the RBI is indirectly expanding liquidity.

14. Since mid-February this year, global financial markets haveincreasingly turned volatile, driven by a surge in sovereign bond yieldsover inflation concerns stemming from the edging up of internationalcommodity prices as well as expectations of stronger growth. Bond marketvolatility and strengthening of the US dollar spilled over to emergingmarkets. Expectations of a reflationary cycle in the US led to aretrenchment of portfolio flows to emerging market economies (EMEs)

which continued through March.

15. Given the strong inter-connectedness of financial markets acrossborders and progressive integration into the global financial cycle, therewas an upsurge of investor unease in India, despite repeated assurancesand forward guidance on liquidity given by the RBI. The benchmark 10-year yield, which traded at 5.93 per cent (on an average) during April2020-January 2021, spiked to 6.25 per cent on March 10, 2021 beforecoming down again. In sync with G-sec yields, corporate bond yields alsohardened across issuers and rating categories in the recent period. Sinceend-January 2021, AAA corporate bond yields of 3-year and 5-yearmaturities have firmed up by 30 bps and 31 bps, respectively, by March31, 2021. Reflecting these developments, corporate bond issuance inFebruary at ₹45,685 crore has moderated from its peak of ₹88,130 crore

recorded in December 2020.

16. Taking note of the market’s discomfort and in consonance with ourcommitment to ensure ample liquidity and orderly market conditions, theReserve Bank scaled up its open market operations (OMOs) in Februaryand conducted five special OMOs (operation twists) in February andMarch; increased the amount for the operation twist (OT) auction onMarch 4, 2021 from ₹10,000 crore to ₹15,000 crore; and adopted aninnovative asymmetrical special OMO (purchase of ₹20,000 crore and sale of ₹15,000 crore) on March 10, 2021 to reinforce the compression ofterm premia as well as to inject liquidity which drew a favourable marketresponse. These were clear signals that the Reserve Bank will supportthe market with adequate liquidity through various instruments in itstoolkit. The liquidity impact of OMOs could be gauged from the fact thatwe made net outright purchases amounting to ₹3.13 lakh crore during

2020-21.

17. For the year 2021-22, drawing on this experience, we have decidedto put in place what is termed as a secondary market G-sec acquisitionprogramme or G-SAP 1.0, to give it a distinct character. Under theprogramme, the RBI will commit upfront to a specific amount of openmarket purchases of government securities with a view to enabling astable and orderly evolution of the yield curve amidst comfortable liquidityconditions. The endeavour will be to ensure congenial financial conditionsfor the recovery to gain traction. For Q1 of 2021-22, therefore, it has beendecided to announce a G-SAP of ₹1 lakh crore. The first purchase ofgovernment securities for an aggregate amount of ₹25,000 crore under

G-SAP 1.0 will be conducted on April 15, 2021.

18. The positive externalities of G-SAP 1.0 operations need to be seenin the context of those segments of the financial markets that rely on theG-sec yield curve as a pricing benchmark. In addition, the extension ofHeld-to-Maturity (HTM) dispensation opens up space for investments ofmore than ₹4.0 lakh crore. We will also continue to deploy our regularoperations under the LAF, longer-term repo/reverse repo auctions, forexoperations and open market operations including special OMOs to ensureliquidity conditions evolve in consonance with the stance of monetary

policy and financial conditions are supportive for all stakeholders.

19. While laying out the liquidity management strategy for 2021-22, letme unequivocally state that the Reserve Bank’s endeavour is to ensureorderly evolution of the yield curve, governed by fundamentals as distinctfrom any specific level thereof. Our objective is to eschew volatility in theG-sec market in view of its central role in the pricing of other financialmarket instruments across the term structure and issuers, both in thepublic and private sectors. This is a necessary prerequisite for the nascentand hesitant recovery to firm up and become durable. Needless to add,two-way movements in bond yields consistent with the fundamentals arequite normal from a market perspective; however, such movementsshould not be abrupt and disruptive if financial stability has to be

preserved.

20. The Reserve Bank will of course continue to do whatever it takes topreserve financial stability and to insulate domestic financial markets fromglobal spillovers and the consequent volatility. I would urge marketparticipants to take heed of our actions, communication and signals in abalanced manner. Together, we can overcome the challenges and lay thefoundations for a durable recovery beyond the pandemic. Let us prepare

for our tryst with our potential firmly.

21. Against this backdrop, and with a view to nurture the recovery,certain additional measures are being announced. The details of themeasures are set out in the statement on developmental and regulatory

policies (Part-B) of the Monetary Policy Statement.

TLTRO on Tap Scheme – Extension of Deadline

22. With a view to increasing the focus of liquidity measures on revivalof activity in specific sectors, the TLTRO on Tap Scheme announcedon October 9, 2020 which was made available up to March 31, 2021, isnow being further extended by a period of six months i.e., upto September

30, 2021.

Liquidity Facility for All India Financial Institutions

23. Special refinance facilities of ₹75,000 crore were provided to AllIndia Financial Institutions (AIFIs) like NABARD, SIDBI, NHB and EXIMbank during April-August 2020. To nurture the still nascent growthimpulses, it is felt necessary to support continued flow of credit to the realeconomy. Accordingly, liquidity support of ₹50,000 crore for fresh lendingduring 2021-22 will be provided to AIFIs: ₹25,000 crore to NABARD;

₹10,000 crore to NHB; and ₹15,000 crore to SIDBI.

Enhancement of Limit of Maximum Balance for Payments Banks

24. With a view to furthering financial inclusion and to expand the abilityof payments banks to cater to the growing needs of their customers, thecurrent limit on maximum end of day balance of ₹1 lakh per individual

customer is being increased to ₹2 lakh with immediate effect.

Asset Reconstruction Companies – Constitution of a Committee

25. Asset Reconstruction Companies (ARCs) play an important role inthe resolution of stressed assets. Their potential, however, is yet to befully realised. It is, therefore, proposed to constitute a committee toundertake a comprehensive review of the working of ARCs andrecommend measures to enable these entities to meet the growing

requirements of the financial sector.

Permitting Banks to On-lend through NBFCs

26. Recognising the key role played by NBFCs in making creditavailable to the last mile, bank lending to registered NBFCs (other thanMFIs) for on-lending to Agriculture, MSME and Housing was permitted tobe classified as Priority Sector lending (PSL). This dispensation whichwas available from August 13, 2019 till March 31, 2021 is being furtherextended for another six months up to September 30, 2021.Priority Sector Lending (PSL) - Enhancement of Loan Limit against

eNWR/NWR

27. With a view to encouraging farm credit to individual farmers againstpledge/hypothecation of agricultural produce, it has been decided toenhance the loan limit under priority sector lending(PSL) from ₹50 lakh to₹75 lakh per borrower against the pledge/hypothecation of agricultural

produce backed by Negotiable Warehouse Receipts (NWRs)/electronicNWRs(e-NWRs) issued by warehouses registered with the Warehousing Development and Regulatory Authority (WDRA). For other Warehouse Receipts, the loan limit for classification under PSL will continue to be ₹50 lakh per borrower.

Financial Inclusion Index

28. Financial Inclusion has been a thrust area for the Government, theReserve Bank and other regulators, with significant progress made overthe years. To measure the extent of financial inclusion in the country, theReserve Bank proposes to construct and publish a Financial InclusionIndex (FI Index) based on multiple parameters. This will be published in

July every year for the financial year ending previous March.

Membership for Entities other than Banks

29. Membership to the RBI-operated Centralised Payment Systems(CPSs) – RTGS and NEFT – is currently limited to banks, with a fewexceptions. It is now proposed to enable non-bank payment systemoperators like Prepaid Payment Instrument(PPI) issuers, card networks,White label ATM operators and Trade Receivables Discounting System(TReDS) platforms regulated by the Reserve Bank, to take directmembership in CPSs. This facility is expected to minimise settlement riskin the financial system and enhance the reach of digital financial services

to all user segments. Interoperability of Prepaid Payment Instruments (PPIs), and Increase in Account Limit to ₹2 lakh

30. The Reserve Bank had issued guidelines in October 2018 foradoption of interoperability on a voluntary basis for full-KYC PrepaidPayment Instruments (PPIs). As the migration towards interoperability hasnot been significant, it is now proposed to make interoperability mandatoryfor full-KYC PPIs and for all payment acceptance infrastructure. Toincentivise the migration of PPIs to full-KYC, it is proposed to increase thecurrent limit on outstanding balance in such PPIs from ₹1 lakh to ₹2 lakh.

Cash Withdrawal from Full-KYC PPIs issued by Non-banks

31. At present, cash withdrawal is allowed only for full-KYC PPIs issuedby banks. As a confidence-boosting measure, and to bring uniformityacross PPI issuers, it is now proposed to allow cash withdrawals for fullKYC PPIs of non-bank PPI issuers. This measure, in conjunction with themandate for interoperability, will boost migration to full-KYC PPIs andwould also complement the acceptance infrastructure in Tier III to VI

centres.

Relaxation in the Period of Parking of External Commercial

Borrowing (ECB) Proceeds in Term Deposits

32. Under the extant External Commercial Borrowing (ECB) framework,borrowers are allowed to place ECB proceeds in term deposits with ADCategory-I banks in India for a maximum period of 12 months. In view ofthe difficulty faced by borrowers due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it hasbeen decided to permit parking of unutilised ECB proceeds drawn downon or before March 1, 2020 in term deposits with AD Category-I banks in

India prospectively up to March 1, 2022.

WMA limit for States/UTs

33. We have decided to accept the recommendations of an AdvisoryCommittee constituted by the Reserve Bank to review the Ways andMeans Advance (WMA) limits for State Governments/UTs and otherrelated issues. Accordingly, it has been decided to enhance the aggregateWMA limit of states and UTs to ₹47,010 crore, an increase of about 46per cent from the current limit of ₹32,225 crore which was fixed inFebruary 2016. Further, it has also been decided to continue theenhanced interim WMA limit of ₹51,560 crore granted by RBI due to the

pandemic for a further period of six months i.e., up to September 30, 2021.

Conclusion

34. In contrast to the previous year, the hope generated by vaccinationdrives in several countries at the start of the year 2021 has beensomewhat offset by rising infections and new mutant strains worldwide.Yet, the speed and collective endeavour with which the world mobilisedscientific energies to develop vaccines, and pandemic-related protocols,that have now become a way of life, give us hope and confidence that wewill sail through this renewed second/third surge. Localised spurts in ratesof infections will hopefully ebb with the COVID-19 vaccination drives. I truly believe in the indomitable spirit of the human race which confrontedthe trial by virus during 2020 with resilience and fortitude and the will tosurvive. Let 2021 be the harbinger of a new economic era for India. Iconclude by a quote from Mahatma Gandhi, who continues to inspire us:“If patience is worth anything, it must endure to the end of time. And a

living faith will last in the midst of the blackest storm”2.