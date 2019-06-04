RBI Monetary Policy: Opportune moment for taking a dovish turn

Vivek Kumar and Shubhada Rao

While the global economic outlook always carries some element of known-known risks, the current phase stands out as there could be large scale systemic implications from known-unknown risks. So, while a cyclical slowdown for the global economy is a known risk, the ramifications of escalation in the global trade war in a world characterized by the ubiquity of Global Value Chains (as per the World Bank, more than two-thirds of world trade now occurs through GVCs) would be difficult to fathom. Hence, it is not a surprise that the last couple of quarters left key monetary policymakers across the globe in a quandary. A case in point is the US Federal Reserve, which after treading along the path of moderate hawkishness in the last two years, altered course in early 2019 by providing a tri-faceted dovish pivot by:

- Pruning its growth projection while reiterating its patient approach to inflation targeting.

- Lowering its dot plot, and effectively its guidance on the future course of monetary policy trajectory.

- Signalling an end to quantitative tightening, and thereby lowering the risk premium on global rates.

This triggered the global dovish backdrop with the 10-year US Treasury yield falling by 56 bps in 2019 (so far) with the rates market starting to price in 1-3 rounds of rate cuts in key developed and emerging market economies.

India has not been an exception to this undercurrent of global dovishness. The monetary policy committee of the RBI has so far reduced the repo rate by a cumulative 50 bps since the start of 2019. While the accompanying policy stance has been maintained at neutral, the gradual emergence of the economic downdraft has increased the odds of a dovish turn in domestic monetary policy as well.

Let’s evaluate the domestic macroeconomic backdrop for the upcoming monetary policy decision by the RBI on June 6.

On the inflation front, the trajectory laid out by the RBI in its April-19 policy review continues to play out on expected lines. Broadly speaking, while CPI inflation is expected to firm up in the coming months from current sub 3 percent levels, it is unlikely to breach the 4 percent target over the course of the next one year. While food inflation has begun to exert upside seasonal pressure with near term trajectory dependent on the monsoon outturn, downside risks have cropped up from the recent slide in crude oil prices (-16 percent from its recent peak of $73.3 in April-19) and the moderation in core inflation pressures (down to an 18-month low of 4.6 percent in April-19). In addition, industrial metals like copper and aluminium have also turned soft with both posting 9-10 consecutive months of annualized contraction in prices until May-19.

With inflation likely to undershoot the 4 percent target for the third consecutive year in FY20, monetary policy has unambiguous room to start reinvigorating growth as the ex-post real policy rate in India currently (around 3 percent) stands at one of the highest in the world.

Incremental monetary accommodation can play a crucial role at this stage, as:

- Domestic GDP growth momentum has softened considerably to 6.2 percent in H2 FY19 from 7.5 percent in H1 FY19. While domestic factors like balance sheet adjustment by NBFCs and moderation in private demand have weighed on overall growth momentum, the uncertain outlook on world trade (as per the OECD, a full-blown trade war could lower World GDP growth by 0.7 percent) could exacerbate growth risks in FY20.

- Policy risk of monetary easing is negligible as the output gap has turned negative with sober implications for margins and pricing power in the near term.

- Overall room for fiscal policy support is limited as after a brief recess, the government now needs to remain committed to the revised FRBM framework of fiscal consolidation.

Given this confluence of global and domestic factors, it’s an opportune moment for taking a dovish turn. We expect the MPC to cut the repo rate by 50 bps over the next two policy reviews. To emphasize easing and enhance monetary transmission, the RBI would also need to step up its provision of primary liquidity into the economy by keeping systemically liquidity in surplus mode through a combination of OMO purchases, FX swap, as well as fine-tuning recourse to liquidity windows for select market participants.