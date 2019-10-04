RBI Monetary Policy: Inflation to be comfortable despite high food prices, crude risk

The inflation trajectory in 2019-20 so far has been characterised by rising food inflation, but that is likely to reverse with arrivals of the kharif harvest and winter supplies, the RBI Monetary Policy report said.

On the whole, headline CPI inflation is expected to remain within the Reserve Bank’s target of 4.0 percent for the year, the report said.

Prices of food items have been close to historical averages and well above levels observed in recent years, driven largely by a strong summer pick-up in prices of vegetables.

"The catch-up in monsoon and sowing should help mitigate price pressures in cereals. Moreover, buffer stocks of cereals are well above prescribed norms. In the case of pulses, the arrival of fresh produce in the market along with buffer stocks are also likely to keep prices under check," the report said.

The report cautioned that a sudden spike in crude oil and petroleum products prices remains a major upside risk in spite of weak global demand.

“However, given the weak domestic demand, and lower input costs, inflation in CPI excluding food and fuel is likely to remain moderate,” the report said.