RBI Monetary Policy Live: MPC may cut repo rate by 25 bps to 5.5%

Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Aug 07, 2019 09:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
Gold reserves surged by $1.025 billion to $25.330 billion, according to the central bank data.
The country's forex reserves decreased by $727 million to $429.649 billion for the week ended July 26, led by a decline in foreign currency assets according to RBI data.
RBI Deputy Governor N S Vishwanathan, who also attended the meeting, said the banking system has adequate and durable liquidity currently.
The release was issued after a meeting between Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and heads of public sector banks (PSBs) as well as private lenders, including HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Citi Bank.
The finance ministry on August 5 said banks have agreed to take steps to review lending rates as they have not "commensurately" transmitted to borrowers benefits of reduction in the policy rate by the RBI.
MPC will also look into the government's fiscal constraints. The fiscal deficit target of 3.3 percent of GDP may be missed on account of potentially lower tax collections due to a weak economy.
A rate cut can help revive business sentiment, which is important as it can impact investment decisions.
The liquidity crisis has been seen for more than one year in the country and the situation is still not under control. RBI may announce further easing measures on this front.
Ahead of the festive season in India, a cut in interest rates by banks would mean a rise in consumption in the Indian market.
Nifty below 10,950 while the Sensex is flat ahead of the RBI monetary policy decision.