App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Aug 07, 2019 09:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RBI Monetary Policy Live: MPC may cut repo rate by 25 bps to 5.5%

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is expected to deliver a fourth consecutive rate cut of 2019

  • Aug 07, 10:18 AM (IST)

    Gold reserves surged by $1.025 billion to $25.330 billion, according to the central bank data.

  • Aug 07, 10:12 AM (IST)

    The country's forex reserves decreased by $727 million to $429.649 billion for the week ended July 26, led by a decline in foreign currency assets according to RBI data.

  • Aug 07, 10:10 AM (IST)

    RBI Deputy Governor N S Vishwanathan, who also attended the meeting, said the banking system has adequate and durable liquidity currently.

  • Aug 07, 10:10 AM (IST)

    The release was issued after a meeting between Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and heads of public sector banks (PSBs) as well as private lenders, including HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Citi Bank.

  • Aug 07, 10:09 AM (IST)

    The finance ministry on August 5 said banks have agreed to take steps to review lending rates as they have not "commensurately" transmitted to borrowers benefits of reduction in the policy rate by the RBI.

  • Aug 07, 10:07 AM (IST)

    MPC will also look into the government's fiscal constraints. The fiscal deficit target of 3.3 percent of GDP may be missed on account of potentially lower tax collections due to a weak economy.

  • Aug 07, 10:05 AM (IST)

    A rate cut can help revive business sentiment, which is important as it can impact investment decisions.

  • Aug 07, 10:04 AM (IST)

    The liquidity crisis has been seen for more than one year in the country and the situation is still not under control. RBI may announce further easing measures on this front.

  • Aug 07, 10:01 AM (IST)

    Ahead of the festive season in India, a cut in interest rates by banks would mean a rise in consumption in the Indian market.

  • Aug 07, 10:00 AM (IST)

    Nifty below 10,950 while the Sensex is flat ahead of the RBI monetary policy decision.

LOAD MORE
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.