RBI Monetary Policy LIVE: RBI defers implementation of IND-AS by one year

"I agree that this is very bullish. Bringing down inflation estimates significantly is extremely bullish for bonds. As it is, the mood was bullish the last few days ever since we had the H1 calendar and the RBI forbearance. We head down to below 7.2 percent on the ten-year once the actual issuances start. If the bond has not reacted, that is surprising. It would think it is at least worth 7.2 percent right away on the bond prices and the trend will continue. This seems like capitulation by the RBI and the MPC at many levels.

This has been obviously a very positive policy for the bond markets. As it is, the momentum was pretty strong coming on the back of a very favourable and light H1 borrowing calendar and the forbearance which the RBI had given as the fiscal new year gift to banks to allow them to spread mark to markets losses over the next four quarters. So given that background, anyway markets were looking pretty happy, by bringing down inflation estimates the way they have and emphasising the ex-HRA estimate for the first half which is quite low, that gives a lot more confidence to the bond market to rally. I would not be surprised to see 7.1 percent as well especially as the calendar pans out with much lighter calendar than expected, lots of floaters, less duration coming and let us also remember there is lots of bonds which are maturing this month which means banks will be having to buy bonds for the normal business as well. Having said that, I would put a word of caution here. I think this rally will continue for a while, for the next few days and weeks. If we get an FPI limit increase, that will be another reason for one more spurt in bond prices. Having said that, the language of the policy has not really changed from the February policy. It still points out all the risks attendant with the estimates they have put out on inflation. It tells you that fiscal policy, fiscal deficit, we do not know how it is going to pan out. There are lots of imponderables there, both on the expenses and on the revenues. Fiscal deficit is definitely inflationary in India. That risk has not gone away. If I have any quibble with the policy when they say 4.4 percent for the second half as the CPI estimate, giving the point number which is lower than the previous estimate, it seems to indicate that we know where the inflation is going to land up. And I do not think that certainty is there," Ananth Narayan, Regional Head -- Financial Markets (ASEAN & South Asia), Standard Chartered Bank, told CNBC TV18.