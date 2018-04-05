RBI Monetary Policy LIVE: RBI defers implementation of IND-AS by one year

Live now
PSU Bank stocks are now trading 3-10% higher, clearly having received the policy quite positively.
The 10-year benchmark bond yield is now trading at 7.18%, down 11 basis points from its previous close.
RBI will stipulate a minimum level of 'loan component' in fund-based working capital finance for larger borrowers, for which draft guidelines will be issued shortly.
April-June GDP growth seen at 7.1%, July-September GDP growth seen at 7.4%.
CPI inflation seen at 4.7%-5.1% for April-September, 4.4% for October-March.
Real GDP growth in FY19 seen at 7.4% as against 6.6% in FY18.
MPC votes 5:1 in favour of an unchanged policy rate. Michael Patra dissented.
RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6%
Bank stocks are all trading 1-3% higher in the run-up to the policy announcement.
"I agree that this is very bullish. Bringing down inflation estimates significantly is extremely bullish for bonds. As it is, the mood was bullish the last few days ever since we had the H1 calendar and the RBI forbearance. We head down to below 7.2 percent on the ten-year once the actual issuances start. If the bond has not reacted, that is surprising. It would think it is at least worth 7.2 percent right away on the bond prices and the trend will continue. This seems like capitulation by the RBI and the MPC at many levels.
This has been obviously a very positive policy for the bond markets. As it is, the momentum was pretty strong coming on the back of a very favourable and light H1 borrowing calendar and the forbearance which the RBI had given as the fiscal new year gift to banks to allow them to spread mark to markets losses over the next four quarters. So given that background, anyway markets were looking pretty happy, by bringing down inflation estimates the way they have and emphasising the ex-HRA estimate for the first half which is quite low, that gives a lot more confidence to the bond market to rally. I would not be surprised to see 7.1 percent as well especially as the calendar pans out with much lighter calendar than expected, lots of floaters, less duration coming and let us also remember there is lots of bonds which are maturing this month which means banks will be having to buy bonds for the normal business as well. Having said that, I would put a word of caution here. I think this rally will continue for a while, for the next few days and weeks. If we get an FPI limit increase, that will be another reason for one more spurt in bond prices. Having said that, the language of the policy has not really changed from the February policy. It still points out all the risks attendant with the estimates they have put out on inflation. It tells you that fiscal policy, fiscal deficit, we do not know how it is going to pan out. There are lots of imponderables there, both on the expenses and on the revenues. Fiscal deficit is definitely inflationary in India. That risk has not gone away. If I have any quibble with the policy when they say 4.4 percent for the second half as the CPI estimate, giving the point number which is lower than the previous estimate, it seems to indicate that we know where the inflation is going to land up. And I do not think that certainty is there," Ananth Narayan, Regional Head -- Financial Markets (ASEAN & South Asia), Standard Chartered Bank, told CNBC TV18.
"I think it is definitely a relief that things aren't going worse than what they were expected to be and post the global rally, turnaround last night, we were in a good mood in the morning. And I think the mood is good because if the RBI can predict inflation at such a lower trajectory and the borrowing calendar is what it is, so it is kind of an all good together at this point of time. The question is can they hold on to this, can this interest benefit be given back to people? That is the bottomline. Will the transmission of some kind of relaxation happen to the consumers? Even if it does not, psychologically, this move plus the RBI's move to postpone IndAS, that is a significant move because now you have a very different balance sheet which will come out, plus the move to postpone the NPA recognition, plus the move to postpone. So you have this beautiful allure. I am saying all good things, but you also have a beautiful allure of literally a fake balance sheet of PSU banks which is going to drive people to invest in them. So beware of that risk, part of it, that what you see for PSU bank is not the true balance sheet, but nevertheless, no cribbing today. All these measures mean that all is good with the banking industry. We will have lovely nice rosy looking balance sheets of all the PSU banks," Ajay Srivastava, CEO, Dimensions Corp Financial Services, told CNBC TV18.
"We all in this panel are somewhat surprised by that, that the magnitude of shift by the Central Bank in two months when normally not that much changes in an economy to justify such a shift and I also think that we may have breathing room right now, globally speaking with respect to oil and commodities but it may not last, especially with the tariff related tension that we are seeing coming out of China and US whether it is food or fuel globally, there could be some sort of a pickup. Even if that does not affect domestic conditions in India, sometimes you have these things spilling over. So I would be a bit more careful in terms of any inflation forecast between two to four months. And mind you, as we have all noticed, growth has picked up. There is no reason to expect any slowing down of momentum in the near-term, the market is buoyant, which also means that output gap is narrowing, capacity utilisation will pick up and if indeed the government thinks that the policies are working and the shadow of demonetisation and GST introduction are behind us, we should see an environment of strong growth, not necessarily moderated inflation, but a pickup in wages and a pickup in prices and hence, on a horizon, anything beyond six months, I think there is plenty of room to be cautious, but the RBI seems to not be sharing that view," Taimur Baig, MD & Chief Economist, DBS Group Research told CNBC TV18.
"On the downside, the deterioration in public finances risks crowding out private financing and investment. Furthermore, even as global growth and trade have been strengthening, rising trade protectionism and financial market volatility could derail the ongoing global recovery," the central bank said.
"While the domestic cyclical recovery is underway, the long-term growth potential is also expected to be reinforced by various structural reforms introduced in the recent past," the RBI said in its policy statement.
The large mobilisation of resources from the primary capital market should support investment activity further, Governor Patel said.
The MPC noted that growth had been recovering and the output gap was closing. This was also reflected in a pick-up in credit offtake in recent months, Governor Urjit Patel said.
Chetan Ghate, Pami Dua, Ravindra Dholakia, Viral Acharya and RBI governor Urjit Patel voted in favour of the monetary policy decision. However, Michael Debabrata Patra voted for an increase in the policy rate of 25 basis points.
MPC has decided that entities regulated by RBI cannot deal with or provide services to any individual or business entities dealing with or settling virtual currencies like bitcoin.
Excluding the impact of HRA revisions, CPI inflation is projected at 4.4-4.7% in first half of FY19 and 4.4% in the second half of FY19.
An inter-departmental group has been constituted by RBI to study and provide guidance on the desirability and feasibility to introduce a central bank digital currency, says Deputy Governor Kanungo
RBI proposes permitting interest rate swaptions in rupees so as to enable better timing flexibility for those seeking to hedge interest rate risk. The directions will be issued by end of April.
RBI Policy Meet: Key takeaways from MPC's bi-monthly monetary policy review
The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) kept the benchmark repo and reverse repo rates unchanged at 6 percent and 5.75 percent, respectively.
Weighted average call rate has remained lower than policy rate in the last 6 months, says Viral Acharya.
System liquidity is expected to remain moderate in the first half of FY19, says Viral Acharya.
Surplus liquidity continuously decreased over the last six months, says Viral Acharya.
Deputy Governor Viral Acharya says the RBI has been absorbing excess liquidity from the market through open market operations.
Remain congnizant of upside risks to food inflation arising out of deficient monsoon, says RBI Governor Urjit Patel.
Volatality in financial markets and fears of a trade war pose a threat, says Urjit Patel.
The pace of growth in FY19 could be higher as investment activity picks up and global demand comes back, says Urjit Patel.
Urjit Patel says investment picked up in the second half of FY18.
Patel says MPC is mindful of its inflation target of 4% in the medium term, adding that the Committee is now data dependent and is monitoring inflation continuously.
Governor Urjit Patel starts addressing the media.
CPI inflation forecast for second half of FY19 cut to 4.4% from 4.5-4.6%
CPI inflation forecast for first half of FY19 cut to 4.7-5.1% from 5.1-5.6%
RBI says models suggest FY20 real GDP growth will range from 7.4% to 7.9%.
The Monetary Policy Committee has kept its neutral stance unchanged.