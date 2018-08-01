RBI Monetary Policy LIVE: We are in the beginning of a currency war, says Urjit Patel

Live now
Aug 01, 2018 03:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
Actual inflation outcomes have been slightly below the projected trajectory as the seasonal summer surge in vegetable prices has remained somewhat muted in comparison with its past behaviour and fruits prices have declined, says MPC.
Jayant Manglik, President, Religare Broking said that the RBI hiked interest rates by 25bps along expected lines citing various risks to the inflation outlook, as it maintained the monetary policy stance at neutral.
BSE Sensex closes 164.98 points down at day's close.
SBI may evaluate the rate hike decision by MPC over the next couple of weeks.
Arijit Basu, MD, SBI said that RBI's decision of rate hike with neutral stance is in line with expectations, considering various risks on domestic and global front.
RBI Policy full text: MPC hikes repo rate by 25 bps to 6.50%
The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday increased its benchmark repo rate by 25 bps to 6.50 percent, and kept its policy stance unchanged at 'neutral'
The next MPC meet which will be during the festive season may not see a rate increase.
The next meeting of the MPC is scheduled from October 3 to 5, 2018.
RBI will reduce the administrative requirements for undertaking derivative transactions, allow dynamic hedging, and allow Indian multinationals to hedge the currency risks of their global subsidiaries from India.
Economists expect one more rate hike during the fourth quarter of FY19.
RBI policy: India GDP growth retained at 7.4% in FY19
Reserve Bank of India has maintained its growth outlook for the economy, estimating the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to grow at 7.4 percent in 2018-19.
RBI has decided to enhance the independence of the Internal Ombudsman in banks while simultaneously strengthening the monitoring system over functioning of this mechanism.
While we look at components that make up the headline, the mandate is to get headline CPI inflation to 4 percent, says Urjit Patel.
RBI Policy: MPC hikes repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.50%
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday raised its key lending rate - the repo rate - by 25 basis points to 6.5 percent, keeping its focus firmly on taming inflation, but sounded bullish about the broader economy's prospects that was readying to move into faster lane.
We are away from 4 percent inflation target for some time now, says RBI governor.
RBI deputy governor N S Vishwanathan says they are aware of the current situations in the banking system.
RBI Monetary Policy LIVE: MPC hikes repo rate by 25 bps to 6.50%
The Monetary Policy Committee, headed by RBI governor Urjit Patel, announced the third bi-monthly policy rates
We are at the beginning of a currency war, says RBI governor.
RBI Urjit Patel says a few months of turbulence are now behind us.
MK Jain, RBI deputy governor said that all scheduled commercial banks (excluding Regional Rural Banks and Small Finance Banks) may co-originate loans with Non-Banking Financial Companies - Non-Deposit taking- Systemically Important (NBFC-ND-SIs), for the creation of eligible priority sector assets.
BP Kanungo, RBI deputy governor said that they will review the guidelines on opening and operating of Subsidiary General Ledger (SGL) and Constituent Subsidiary General Ledger (CSGL) Accounts.
NS Vishwanathan, deputy governor, RBI said that they will permit Primary (Urban) Co-operative Banks to undertake eligible transactions for acquisition / sale of non-SLR investment in secondary market with mutual funds, pension / provident funds, and insurance companies.
It is proposed to set up an internal group to comprehensively review timings of various markets and the necessary payment infrastructure for supporting the recommended revisions to market timings, says Viral Acharya.
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya said that they will review the foreign exchange derivatives for residents and incentivise hedging transactions.
RBI deputy governor Acharya said that the MPC's rate hikes in June and August will only play out in due course in their projections.
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya said that impact of MSP on inflation is a challenging task.
Investment activity remains broadly firm, says RBI governor.
There is a gradual recovery of south-west monsoon but sown area of kharif crops lagging, says Urjit Patel.
There is considerable uncertainty around impact of MSP schemes, says RBI governor.
Projection for Q1FY20 inflation given for first time, says RBI governor.