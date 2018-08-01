App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Aug 01, 2018 03:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RBI Monetary Policy LIVE: We are in the beginning of a currency war, says Urjit Patel

The Monetary Policy Committee, headed by RBI governor Urjit Patel, raised repo rates by 25 bps to 6.5 percent

  • Aug 01, 03:39 PM (IST)

    Actual inflation outcomes have been slightly below the projected trajectory as the seasonal summer surge in vegetable prices has remained somewhat muted in comparison with its past behaviour and fruits prices have declined, says MPC.

  • Aug 01, 03:37 PM (IST)

    Jayant Manglik, President, Religare Broking said that the RBI hiked interest rates by 25bps along expected lines citing various risks to the inflation outlook, as it maintained the monetary policy stance at neutral. 

  • Aug 01, 03:33 PM (IST)

    BSE Sensex closes 164.98 points down at day's close.

  • Aug 01, 03:29 PM (IST)

    SBI may evaluate the rate hike decision by MPC over the next couple of weeks.

  • Aug 01, 03:28 PM (IST)

    Arijit Basu, MD, SBI said that RBI's decision of rate hike with neutral stance is in line with expectations, considering various risks on domestic and global front.

  • Aug 01, 03:23 PM (IST)

    The next MPC meet which will be during the festive season may not see a rate increase.

  • Aug 01, 03:21 PM (IST)

    The next meeting of the MPC is scheduled from October 3 to 5, 2018.

  • Aug 01, 03:19 PM (IST)

    RBI will reduce the administrative requirements for undertaking derivative transactions, allow dynamic hedging, and allow Indian multinationals to hedge the currency risks of their global subsidiaries from India.

  • Aug 01, 03:17 PM (IST)

    Economists expect one more rate hike during the fourth quarter of FY19.

  • Aug 01, 03:14 PM (IST)

    RBI has decided to enhance the independence of the Internal Ombudsman in banks while simultaneously strengthening the monitoring system over functioning of this mechanism. 

  • Aug 01, 03:12 PM (IST)

    While we look at components that make up the headline, the mandate is to get headline CPI inflation to 4 percent, says Urjit Patel.

  • Aug 01, 03:10 PM (IST)

    We are away from 4 percent inflation target for some time now, says RBI governor.

  • Aug 01, 03:10 PM (IST)

    RBI deputy governor N S Vishwanathan says they are aware of the current situations in the banking system.

  • Aug 01, 03:08 PM (IST)

    We are at the beginning of a currency war, says RBI governor.

  • Aug 01, 03:08 PM (IST)

    RBI Urjit Patel says a few months of turbulence are now behind us. 

  • Aug 01, 03:04 PM (IST)

    MK Jain, RBI deputy governor said that all scheduled commercial banks (excluding Regional Rural Banks and Small Finance Banks) may co-originate loans with Non-Banking Financial Companies - Non-Deposit taking- Systemically Important (NBFC-ND-SIs), for the creation of eligible priority sector assets. 

  • Aug 01, 03:03 PM (IST)

    BP Kanungo, RBI deputy governor said that they will review the guidelines on opening and operating of Subsidiary General Ledger (SGL) and Constituent Subsidiary General Ledger (CSGL) Accounts.

  • Aug 01, 03:00 PM (IST)

    NS Vishwanathan, deputy governor, RBI said that they will permit Primary (Urban) Co-operative Banks to undertake eligible transactions for acquisition / sale of non-SLR investment in secondary market with mutual funds, pension / provident funds, and insurance companies. 

  • Aug 01, 02:59 PM (IST)

    It is proposed to set up an internal group to comprehensively review timings of various markets and the necessary payment infrastructure for supporting the recommended revisions to market timings, says Viral Acharya.

  • Aug 01, 02:57 PM (IST)

    RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya said that they will review the foreign exchange derivatives for residents and incentivise hedging transactions.

  • Aug 01, 02:55 PM (IST)

    RBI deputy governor Acharya said that the MPC's rate hikes in June and August will only play out in due course in their projections.

  • Aug 01, 02:53 PM (IST)

    RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya said that impact of MSP on inflation is a challenging task.

  • Aug 01, 02:51 PM (IST)

    Investment activity remains broadly firm, says RBI governor.

  • Aug 01, 02:50 PM (IST)

    There is a gradual recovery of south-west monsoon but sown area of kharif crops lagging, says Urjit Patel.

  • Aug 01, 02:50 PM (IST)

    There is considerable uncertainty around impact of MSP schemes, says RBI governor.

  • Aug 01, 02:49 PM (IST)

    Projection for Q1FY20 inflation given for first time, says RBI governor.

LOAD MORE
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.