you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Apr 05, 2018 03:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RBI Monetary Policy LIVE: CPI inflation forecast for first half of FY19 cut to 4.7-5.1% from 5.1-5.6%

Catch live updates as the monetary policy committee (MPC) announces its decision on key policy rates.

  • Apr 05, 03:18 PM (IST)

    The 10-year benchmark bond yield is now trading at 7.18%, down 11 basis points from its previous close. 

  • Apr 05, 03:17 PM (IST)

    Chetan Ghate, Pami Dua, Ravindra Dholakia, Viral Acharya and RBI governor Urjit Patel voted in favour of the monetary policy decision. However, Michael Debabrata Patra voted for an increase in the policy rate of 25 basis points.

  • Apr 05, 03:08 PM (IST)

    RBI will stipulate a minimum level of 'loan component' in fund-based working capital finance for larger borrowers, for which draft guidelines will be issued shortly. 

  • Apr 05, 03:07 PM (IST)

    MPC has decided that entities regulated by RBI cannot deal with or provide services to any individual or business entities dealing with or settling virtual currencies like bitcoin.

  • Apr 05, 03:04 PM (IST)

    Excluding the impact of HRA revisions, CPI inflation is projected at 4.4-4.7% in first half of FY19 and 4.4% in the second half of FY19.

  • Apr 05, 03:01 PM (IST)

    An inter-departmental group has been constituted by RBI to study and provide guidance on the desirability and feasibility to introduce a central bank digital currency, says Deputy Governor Kanungo

  • Apr 05, 03:00 PM (IST)

    RBI proposes to proposed to permit interest rate swaptions in Rupees so as to enable better timing flexibility for those seeking to hedge interest rate risk. The directions will be issued by end of April 2018.

  • Apr 05, 02:57 PM (IST)

    Weighted average call rate has remained lower than policy rate in the last 6 months, says Viral Acharya. 

  • Apr 05, 02:55 PM (IST)

    System liquidity is expected to remain moderate in the first half of FY19, says Viral Acharya. 

  • Apr 05, 02:55 PM (IST)

    Surplus liquidity continuously decreased over the last six months, says Viral Acharya. 

  • Apr 05, 02:53 PM (IST)

    Deputy Governor Viral Acharya says the RBI has been absorbing excess liquidity from the market through open market operations. 

  • Apr 05, 02:52 PM (IST)

    Remain congnizant of upside risks to food inflation arising out of deficient monsoon, says RBI Governor Urjit Patel. 

  • Apr 05, 02:51 PM (IST)

    Volatality in financial markets and fears of a trade war pose a threat, says Urjit Patel. 

  • Apr 05, 02:50 PM (IST)

    The pace of growth in FY19 could be higher as investment activity picks up and global demand comes back, says Urjit Patel. 

  • Apr 05, 02:48 PM (IST)

    Urjit Patel says investment picked up in the second half of FY18. 

  • Apr 05, 02:47 PM (IST)

    Patel says MPC is mindful of its inflation target of 4% in the medium term, adding that the Committee is now data dependent and is monitoring inflation continuously. 

  • Apr 05, 02:46 PM (IST)

    Governor Urjit Patel starts addressing the media. 

  • Apr 05, 02:45 PM (IST)

    CPI inflation forecast for second half of FY19 cut to 4.4% from 4.5-4.6%

  • Apr 05, 02:45 PM (IST)

    CPI inflation forecast for first half of FY19 cut to 4.7-5.1% from 5.1-5.6%

  • Apr 05, 02:43 PM (IST)

    RBI says models suggest FY20 real GDP growth will range from 7.4% to 7.9%. 

  • Apr 05, 02:42 PM (IST)

    The Monetary Policy Committee has kept its neutral stance unchanged. 

  • Apr 05, 02:41 PM (IST)

    Bond yields have fallen after the Monetary Policy Committee's annoucement. The 10-year benchmark bond yield is currently trading at 7.22%, 7 basis points lower than its previous close. 

  • Apr 05, 02:39 PM (IST)

    April-June GDP growth seen at 7.1%, July-September GDP growth seen at 7.4%. 

  • Apr 05, 02:39 PM (IST)

    Bank Nifty is now up 1.7%, the market seems to be receiving this policy quite well. 

  • Apr 05, 02:38 PM (IST)

    Jan-March 2019 CPI inflation seen at 4.4%, with upside risks. 

  • Apr 05, 02:37 PM (IST)

    CPI inflation seen at 4.7%-5.1% for April-September, 4.4% for October-March. 

  • Apr 05, 02:35 PM (IST)

    Real GDP growth in FY19 seen at 7.4% as against 6.6% in FY18. 

  • Apr 05, 02:32 PM (IST)

    IND-AS for banks has been postponed by one year. 

  • Apr 05, 02:31 PM (IST)

    MPC votes 5:1 in favour of an unchanged policy rate. Michael Patra dissented. 

