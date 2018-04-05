RBI Monetary Policy LIVE: CPI inflation forecast for first half of FY19 cut to 4.7-5.1% from 5.1-5.6%

Live now
Apr 05, 2018 03:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
The 10-year benchmark bond yield is now trading at 7.18%, down 11 basis points from its previous close.
Chetan Ghate, Pami Dua, Ravindra Dholakia, Viral Acharya and RBI governor Urjit Patel voted in favour of the monetary policy decision. However, Michael Debabrata Patra voted for an increase in the policy rate of 25 basis points.
RBI will stipulate a minimum level of 'loan component' in fund-based working capital finance for larger borrowers, for which draft guidelines will be issued shortly.
MPC has decided that entities regulated by RBI cannot deal with or provide services to any individual or business entities dealing with or settling virtual currencies like bitcoin.
Excluding the impact of HRA revisions, CPI inflation is projected at 4.4-4.7% in first half of FY19 and 4.4% in the second half of FY19.
An inter-departmental group has been constituted by RBI to study and provide guidance on the desirability and feasibility to introduce a central bank digital currency, says Deputy Governor Kanungo
RBI proposes to proposed to permit interest rate swaptions in Rupees so as to enable better timing flexibility for those seeking to hedge interest rate risk. The directions will be issued by end of April 2018.
The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) kept the benchmark repo and reverse repo rates unchanged at 6 percent and 5.75 percent, respectively.
Weighted average call rate has remained lower than policy rate in the last 6 months, says Viral Acharya.
System liquidity is expected to remain moderate in the first half of FY19, says Viral Acharya.
Surplus liquidity continuously decreased over the last six months, says Viral Acharya.
Deputy Governor Viral Acharya says the RBI has been absorbing excess liquidity from the market through open market operations.
Remain congnizant of upside risks to food inflation arising out of deficient monsoon, says RBI Governor Urjit Patel.
Volatality in financial markets and fears of a trade war pose a threat, says Urjit Patel.
The pace of growth in FY19 could be higher as investment activity picks up and global demand comes back, says Urjit Patel.
Urjit Patel says investment picked up in the second half of FY18.
Patel says MPC is mindful of its inflation target of 4% in the medium term, adding that the Committee is now data dependent and is monitoring inflation continuously.
Governor Urjit Patel starts addressing the media.
CPI inflation forecast for second half of FY19 cut to 4.4% from 4.5-4.6%
CPI inflation forecast for first half of FY19 cut to 4.7-5.1% from 5.1-5.6%
RBI says models suggest FY20 real GDP growth will range from 7.4% to 7.9%.
The Monetary Policy Committee has kept its neutral stance unchanged.
Bond yields have fallen after the Monetary Policy Committee's annoucement. The 10-year benchmark bond yield is currently trading at 7.22%, 7 basis points lower than its previous close.
April-June GDP growth seen at 7.1%, July-September GDP growth seen at 7.4%.
Bank Nifty is now up 1.7%, the market seems to be receiving this policy quite well.
Jan-March 2019 CPI inflation seen at 4.4%, with upside risks.
CPI inflation seen at 4.7%-5.1% for April-September, 4.4% for October-March.
Real GDP growth in FY19 seen at 7.4% as against 6.6% in FY18.
IND-AS for banks has been postponed by one year.
MPC votes 5:1 in favour of an unchanged policy rate. Michael Patra dissented.