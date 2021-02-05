MARKET NEWS

RBI Monetary Policy: Here's where you can watch the announcement live

Most economists expect the MPC to vote in favour of a pause on February 5 and continue with the accommodative policy stance

Moneycontrol News
February 05, 2021 / 10:51 AM IST

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will announce its monetary policy today after the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) finishes a three-day meeting.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will make statement on the MPC's decision at 10 am. A post-policy press conference will be held at 12 pm.

The RBI Governor's statement and the press conference can be viewed live on the RBI's YouTube channel.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the RBI policy announcement today

Most economists expect the MPC to vote in favour of a pause on February 5 and continue with the accommodative policy stance, Moneycontrol reported.

During the previous policy, the MPC had left the repo rate unchanged at 4 percent.

The MPC's decision comes just days after the Union Budget for 2021-22. During the Budget, the government said it will borrow Rs 12.05 lakh crore from the market in FY22, lower than the Rs 12.80 lakh crore estimated for the current fiscal year.
first published: Feb 5, 2021 08:40 am

