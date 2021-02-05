RBI Monetary Policy: Here's where you can watch the announcement live

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will announce its monetary policy today after the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) finishes a three-day meeting.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will make statement on the MPC's decision at 10 am. A post-policy press conference will be held at 12 pm.

The RBI Governor's statement and the press conference can be viewed live on the RBI's YouTube channel.



Watch out for Monetary Policy statement by RBI Governor @DasShaktikanta at 10:00 am on February 05, 2021

YouTube: https://t.co/KNufrg7Rjg

Post policy press conference telecast at 12:00 noon on the same day

YouTube: https://t.co/bPgZ2zObLA#rbipolicy#rbigovernorpic.twitter.com/QukxoWwfjZ — ReserveBankOfIndia (@RBI) February 4, 2021

Most economists expect the MPC to vote in favour of a pause on February 5 and continue with the accommodative policy stance, Moneycontrol reported.

During the previous policy, the MPC had left the repo rate unchanged at 4 percent.