RBI Monetary Policy: FY23 GDP growth forecast retained at 7.2%

Moneycontrol News
Aug 05, 2022 / 10:40 AM IST

While high-frequency indicators suggest improvement in urban demand, the picture for rural demand is mixed.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has retained its GDP growth forecast of 7.2 percent for FY23, Governor Shaktikanta Das said on August 5.

Das, delivering his bi-monthly address announcing the Monetary Policy Committee's (MPC) interest rate decision, said Indian economic activity was showing signs of broadening, with high-frequency indicators suggesting improvement in urban demand.

The picture for rural demand, however, is mixed.

Like the full-year growth forecast, the RBI also retained the quarterly projections. As such, GDP growth is seen at 16.2 percent in April-June, 6.2 percent in July-September, 4.1 percent in October-December, and at 4.0 percent in January-March 2023.

GDP growth is then seen picking up to 6.7 percent in the second quarter of 2023, the governor said.

first published: Aug 5, 2022 10:38 am
