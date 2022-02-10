RBI monetary policy | Experts hail continued accommodative stance as pro-growth

The RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) continued with its accommodative stance and kept the key interest rates unchanged on February 10, a decision cheered by the market and hailed as pro-growth by experts.

Both the repo rate and reverse repo rate were kept steady at 4 percent and 3.35 percent as the panel continued with the so-called accommodative stance in the backdrop of an elevated level of inflation.

“The possible hike in fixed reverse repo was a close call and it seems the RBI gauged that markets need to be assuaged over material tightening of financial conditions ahead as global dynamics change and decided to stay put,” said Madhavi Arora, Lead Economist, Emkay Global Financial Services.

Prior to the meeting, economists had projected the central bank to raise the reverse repo rate, while market participants expect the central bank to raise interest rates by 75-100 basis points in 2022-23.

The RBI projected GDP growth for FY23 at 7.8 percent and retained the projection for current financial year at 9.2 percent.

“Policy unwinding is typically difficult amid contradictory goals of inflation, growth, support for the large government borrowing programme, and playing catch-up with the global rate tightening cycle,” said Mihir Vora, Senior Director & Chief Investment Officer, Max Life Insurance.

Rate hike in April?

"We believe April will be the appropriate window for action on the reverse repo”.

Upasna Bhardwaj, Senior Economist at Kotak Mahindra Bank, agreed. “It would be opportune to increase reverse repo rate hike by 40 bps in the April policy,” she said.

“Policy normalisation should have started with at least a 20 bps hike in the reverse repo without much of market impact, however, today’s policy risks sharper adjustments if inflation risks materialises,” Bhardwaj said.

The RBI retained CPI inflation forecast for FY22 at 5.3 percent, which is likely to moderate closer to 4 percent target in second half of FY23.

Inflation risks, especially from fuel prices, remains a concern and can materialise relatively soon, she said.

The market expectations were divided on a reverse repo rate hike to commence the policy normalisation. However, the RBI smartly focused on managing the surplus liquidity through variable repo rate (VRR) and variable reverse repo rate (VRRR) auction without disrupting market yields further.

“The tone of the policy review appeared sanguine on domestic inflation and cautious on growth, with a view to not sacrificing the latter in a futile attempt to control imported inflation” said Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist, ICRA Limited.

Supporting growth

The RBI has chosen to support the fledgling growth recovery and not preemptively panic on inflation trends.

“With the Governor dousing fears of premature tightening and no additional MPC member voting for a stance change, a shift to a neutral stance in April 2022 appears to be ruled out, unless the CPI inflation exceeds the upper threshold of 6 percent in both January and February 2022”, added Nayar.

While the US Federal Reserve has indicated multiple rate hikes to combat rising inflation, the RBI seems far more calibrated in approach given its own projection of domestic CPI peaking in Q4FY22 and moderating in FY23.

“Policy rates remaining unchanged indicates, that RBI is more focused on domestic macro variables rather than tracking global central bank actions,” said Nitin Shanbhag, Executive Group Vice President–Investment Products, Motilal Oswal Private Wealth.

On the external front, the projection of Current Account Deficit at 2 percent of GDP is also positive.

“We note the macro adjustment owing to changing global and domestic dynamics has, so far, been borne by the rates market while the FX market has been resilient,” said Arora. “Amid ultra-elevated term premia, India’s current real rates look reasonable versus emerging markets, given the present crosscurrents. This could give some leeway to the RBI to conduct shallow normalisation”.

With MPC retaining its focus completely on growth and expecting a moderation in inflation, it is likely that rates in the money market, where non-bank lenders are major borrowers, could remain lower for longer.

“Although bond yields will take a breather for now, with the RBI continuing on the path to normalisation, we maintain that the yield curve is likely to flatten going forward. Hence, for core fixed income allocation, a barbell approach i.e. having core allocation to high quality accrual oriented funds with short maturities (3-5 years), complemented by 20-30 percent allocation towards long maturity and high quality roll down strategies, would remain the preferred strategy,” Shanbhag said.

Overall, RBI has consciously taken a different stance on its monetary policy vis-à-vis the other key central banks by persisting with the accommodative stance on the expectation that inflation will remain relatively moderate in India till growth and demand signals become strong and durable.