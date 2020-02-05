RBI monetary policy expectations: Repo rate, policy stance and more

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to maintain its interest rates and policy stance on February 6 amid concerns over fiscal deficit and inflation.

In December, retail inflation hit a five-year high of 7.35 percent above the RBI’s medium inflation target of 4 percent. The government raised the fiscal deficit target for 2019-20 to 3.8 percent from the previous target of 3.3 percent.

The central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) began its last meeting for the current fiscal year on February 4.

In 2019, the MPC cut rates five times in a row by a total of 135 basis points. It kept the interest rates unchanged after its previous policy review in December.

Economists expect the MPC to keep the repo rate steady at the current 5.15 percent until October, according to a Reuters poll.

The MPC may lower the repo rate to 4.90 percent in the October-December quarter, the report added.

“Given the supply-driven nature of the price spurt and likelihood of a gradual pullback over the next two quarters, we expect the RBI to retain an accommodative stance while keeping rates on hold,” Radhika Rao, an economist with DBS Bank, told Reuters.

Another poll of economists, conducted by CNBC-TV18, also said the MPC might maintain status quo.

The RBI may also maintain gross domestic product (GDP) growth projection for the current fiscal year, the report said. The central bank lowered its GDP growth estimate for FY20 to 5 percent from 6.1 percent during the previous policy review.

The RBI’s economic growth forecast for 2019-20 is in line with the estimate of the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

One analyst suggested that the RBI might change its policy stance to "neutral" from "accommodative".