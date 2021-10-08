RBI Monetary Policy decision today: Time, how to watch Shaktikanta Das' address

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das is set to announce the decision of the six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on October 8.

The Reserve Bank's rate-setting panel started its three-day deliberations on the next bi-monthly monetary policy on October 6, amid rising global commodity prices and the need to contain inflation at home.

Read | Five things to note as RBI gears up for Friday policy decision on rates

Das is expected to make the statement on the MPC's decision at 10 am. A post-policy press conference will be held at 12 pm.

Here is how to watch RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das' address live:



Watch out for the Monetary Policy statement of the RBI Governor @DasShaktikanta at 10:00 am on October 08, 2021

YouTube: https://t.co/O9Ka9vZrB3

Post policy press conference telecast at 12:00 noon on the same day

YouTube: https://t.co/QNG3J5STTS#rbipolicy#rbigovernor — ReserveBankOfIndia (@RBI) October 7, 2021

The RBI Governor's statement and the press conference can be viewed live on the RBI's YouTube channel.

Here's the Youtube link:

The MPC is likely to remain on pause mode as it awaits more cues from the growth-inflation front.

The general consensus among economists is that the stance will remain ‘accommodative’. However, there may be a change in the forward guidance that indicates gradual normalisation.