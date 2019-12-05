App
Economy
Dec 05, 2019 09:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RBI Monetary Policy Live: MPC may cut repo rate by 25 basis points

The monetary policy committee will take a decision on key policy rates today

  • December 05, 2019 10:33 AM IST

    A 25 basis points repo rate cut by the MPC has already been factored in by the market.

  • December 05, 2019 10:31 AM IST

    CPI (consumer price index) inflation for November 2019 is likely to be upwards of 5.4 percent and for December, 5.2 percent. 

  • December 05, 2019 10:31 AM IST

    Though there is an expectation of a 50 basis points rate cut by a few market experts, a rising inflation is likely to constrain the MPC in cutting rates deeply. 

  • December 05, 2019 10:28 AM IST

    Consumer spending is very important in terms of smooth economic growth, and with measures taken by the government in the last one month, economic growth should rebound by FY21, suggest experts.

  • December 05, 2019 10:23 AM IST

    With the current projections of growth, it is likely that the earlier October 2019 forecast of a 6.1 percent FY20 GDP growth will be revised to a 5.5 percent to 5.6 percent range.

  • December 05, 2019 10:20 AM IST

    Communication from the central banks is crucial for the market. The signature message from the October policy statement was the decision to continue with an accommodative stance as long as it is necessary to revive growth.

  • December 05, 2019 10:17 AM IST

    Earlier concerns of a rapid depreciation of the rupee have abated, and prospects for even a modest improvement in the external environment will likely keep the currency more or less stable. This opens up further room for a repo rate cut.

  • December 05, 2019 10:13 AM IST

    The major concern which the economy is facing is around slower demand and liquidity issues, and a rate cut from the central bank will help cushion these issues and kickstart the investment cycle, suggest experts.

  • December 05, 2019 10:11 AM IST

    In the October policy, all members of the MPC voted in favour of reducing the repo rate. 

  • December 05, 2019 10:08 AM IST

    RBI governor Shaktikanta Das' views on the low transmission of rates by the banks will also looked at closely by the market participants.

