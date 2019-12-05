RBI Monetary Policy Live: MPC may cut repo rate by 25 basis points

Live now
Dec 05, 2019 09:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
A 25 basis points repo rate cut by the MPC has already been factored in by the market.
CPI (consumer price index) inflation for November 2019 is likely to be upwards of 5.4 percent and for December, 5.2 percent.
Though there is an expectation of a 50 basis points rate cut by a few market experts, a rising inflation is likely to constrain the MPC in cutting rates deeply.
Consumer spending is very important in terms of smooth economic growth, and with measures taken by the government in the last one month, economic growth should rebound by FY21, suggest experts.
With the current projections of growth, it is likely that the earlier October 2019 forecast of a 6.1 percent FY20 GDP growth will be revised to a 5.5 percent to 5.6 percent range.
Communication from the central banks is crucial for the market. The signature message from the October policy statement was the decision to continue with an accommodative stance as long as it is necessary to revive growth.
Earlier concerns of a rapid depreciation of the rupee have abated, and prospects for even a modest improvement in the external environment will likely keep the currency more or less stable. This opens up further room for a repo rate cut.
The major concern which the economy is facing is around slower demand and liquidity issues, and a rate cut from the central bank will help cushion these issues and kickstart the investment cycle, suggest experts.
In the October policy, all members of the MPC voted in favour of reducing the repo rate.
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das' views on the low transmission of rates by the banks will also looked at closely by the market participants.