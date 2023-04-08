 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RBI monetary policy brings great relief for these three segments

Divam Sharma
Apr 08, 2023 / 08:09 AM IST

Companies with an alarm of default and distress will witness a short-term relief rally.

This is a bull case for the markets, the much-needed impetus after having factored in an array of negative factors. We are glad the RBI has taken a wide pause to evaluate the developments after eleven months of non-stop rate hikes. The strategy of keeping the powder dry is an exemplary gesture – something even the Fed has to look up to. The impetuous rate hikes we saw with the Fed created a havoc in the banking sector.

As the March FY23 quarter results are released from the banks, the RBI will have extensive data to examine systemic stress points and decide on the future course of liquidity provisioning.

Before this meeting, if you had asked me to detail the negative factors being priced into the markets, I would have gone on to write a book, and wouldn't have had any positive factors to pin point. Where we stand today, the biggest positive, respite of liquidity have approached the markets.

Markets were pricing in a 25-basis point rise in repo rates, and as we all know, market react to expectations. For markets, reality isn't reality, perception and anticipation are reality. This is why we say markets are forward looking.