Last Updated : Oct 09, 2020 11:02 AM IST

RBI Monetary Policy: All NBFCs now part of co-origination scheme, says Governor Shaktikanta Das

In 2018, the RBI had released the guidelines on co-origination of loans by banks and non-deposit taking NBFCs.

Moneycontrol News
Shaktikanta Das, Governor, Reserve Bank of India (RBI)
Shaktikanta Das, Governor, Reserve Bank of India (RBI)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on October 9 decided to extend the co-origination scheme to all non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) including home finance companies (HFCs) to allow greater operational flexibility to the lending institutions.

In 2018, the RBI had released the guidelines on co-origination of loans by banks and non-deposit taking NBFCs.

The move was aimed at leveraging the reach of NBFCs to help banks meet their priority sector lending targets, leveraging the reach of NBFCs.

Follow LIVE updates on the RBI Monetary Policy here

Priority sector lending includes loans to sectors such as agriculture, micro-enterprises, social infrastructure, education and renewable energy.
