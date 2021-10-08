RBI may reverse repo rate reversal in December & February while continuing with accommodative stance

Reserve Bank of India (File image)

As widely expected, the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee kept the repo rate unchanged at 4 percent and maintained its accommodative stance with a 5-to-1 majority.

The MPC continued with the state-of-the-economy-based guidance on the stance, given the uneven recovery and uncertainty about the spread of infections. The MPC noted that growth impulses are strengthening and took comfort from the softening of inflation. The policymakers continued with their growth-oriented policy.

The marginal standing facility rate and the bank rate remain unchanged at 4.25 percent. The reverse repo rate stands unchanged at 3.35 percent.

High-frequency indicators for August-September – railway freight traffic, cement production, electricity demand, port cargo, e-way bills, GST and toll collections – suggest progress in normalisation of economic activity relative to pre-pandemic levels.

Ebbing of infections, robust pace of vaccination, expected record food grain production, the government’s focus on capital expenditure, benign monetary and financial conditions, and buoyant external demand have supported this swift recovery.

Although the economic recovery has gained momentum, the slack still remains. Festive season demand would perhaps give better signals on how demand is shaping.

The RBI retained its GDP projection at 9.5 percent in FY22 (7.9 percent in Q2, 6.8 percent in Q3, and 6.1 percent in Q4; 17.2 percent in Q1 of FY23). The central bank erred on the side of caution, recognising that there are still some downside risks to growth.

The global semiconductor shortage, elevated commodity prices and input costs, and potential global financial market volatility can present downside risks to domestic growth prospects. However, ramping up the vaccination drive and bridging the gaps in healthcare infrastructure and vital medical supplies can mitigate the pandemic’s economic damage and improve consumer sentiment, and perhaps we will see some durable growth in H2 of this fiscal.

On the inflation front, the RBI took some comfort as consumer price inflation softened during July-August, moving back into the tolerance band with the easing of food inflation, corroborating the MPC’s assessment of the spike in inflation as transitory.

Elevated global crude oil and other commodity prices, coupled with the acute shortage of key industrial components and high logistics costs, are adding to input cost pressures. The RBI noted that core inflation remains sticky.

Input pressures (WPI) will work towards keeping core inflation elevated, while some food prices will reflect persisting demand-supply imbalances, but in the absence of strong demand, the passthrough to retail inflation is likely to be incomplete and delayed. Also, as the pandemic scars heal and supply conditions are restored with productivity gains, a sustained easing of core inflation can be expected, which would support the pro-growth stance of the monetary policy.

On account of a high base and easing food inflation, the RBI dramatically reduced its CPI inflation projection for FY22 to 5.3 percent (vs market expectations of 5.5 percent) from 5.7 percent.

Ten-year G-Sec yields inched up 4 bps to 6.31 percent, reacting to the RBI’s decision to discontinue purchases through the G-Sec Acquisition Programme (G-SAP), enhance VRRR (variable reverse repo rate) auction amounts and the possibility of higher tenor (28-day) VRRR auctions. Yields moved up as a large part of the market had expected the RBI to continue with G-SAP, but with a lower quantum, and not abruptly announce its discontinuance.

The likely inclusion of India’s bonds in global indices, coupled with open market operations, could anchor yields, going forward. We expect 10-year G-Sec to remain at 6.20-6.30 percent in the next quarter.

Also, with the “passive” approach adopted by the RBI with respect to VRRR auctions (the cut-off for today’s 14-day VRRR was set higher at 3.99 percent), it seems the RBI is sending signals to the market, and the short-end of the curve could start inching up over the coming quarter.

On the liquidity front, the RBI expressed its view of conducting liquidity management operations (including Operation Twist and regular open market operations) of varying amounts based on the evolving situation.

Ensuring adequate liquidity and an accommodative monetary policy has a very broad effect on the entire economy and this was appropriate in the early phase of the pandemic, which caused generalised economic distress. More recently, however, the ill effects of the pandemic have been concentrated in narrow pockets of the economy, warranting concrete and gradual steps toward policy normalisation.

The RBI followed the steps of other central banks – withdrawing liquidity (quantitative easing-QE taper) before taking any action on rate reversal. Some market participants expected a reverse repo rate hike in this meeting, given the size and cut-offs of recent VRRR auctions.

There are two sides of the story – one being at a time where the investment story continues to be very weak, hiking the reverse repo rate would send a wrong signal to banks/market. On the other hand, despite having abundant liquidity and a widened policy corridor, we don’t see lending/credit growth picking up, especially in weak sectors, allowing action towards policy normalisation.

With the expectation that a third wave of Covid-19 infections (if any) will inflict less economic damage, emergency economic conditions have passed and reduced the need for a wider interest rate corridor. We expect the RBI to take the reverse repo rate reversal in two phases (December and February) while continuing with the accommodative stance. The effect of this, however, may be seen even earlier.

