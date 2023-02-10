English
    RBI may need to continue infusing longer-term liquidity: Analysts

    Reuters
    February 10, 2023 / 11:10 AM IST
    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) headquarters in Mumbai, India

    The Reserve Bank of India's move to inject longer-term liquidity through a tool it had left untouched for three years is likely to be used more often as the banking system is poised to move from surplus towards a more consistent deficit, analysts said.

    The central bank will conduct a 14-day variable rate repo auction later on Friday its first since February 2020 to infuse 500 billion rupees ($6.06 billion) into the banking system.

    The daily average surplus of 180 billion rupees in the last three weeks is sharply lower than the 860 billion rupees in the first three weeks of 2022.

    More recently, liquidity has been oscillating between a surplus (of over 650 billion rupees on Monday) and a marginal deficit (of 112 billion rupees on Wednesday) amid a strong pick-up in bank credit and higher government spending.